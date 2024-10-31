A tsotsi stormed a restaurant and stole belongings that belonged to one of the customers

The woman who is a victim attempted to go after the thief for her things but with no luck

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how disappointed they are

A tsotsi robbed a customer inside a restaurant. Images: @Oliver Helbig, @Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

A thief was caught on camera robbing a customer. The internet users expressed their disappointment.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mr.real.time.even, people are seen having a good time at an unnamed restaurant during the day. However, the good time is cut short by a person who decides to commit an illegal activity: robbing a customer.

The man came from outside and stole some of the customer's belongings before he fled. The woman stood from the table and attempted to run after the thief. But one could presume that she was not able to run after him and catch him.

Tsotsi storms restaurant and steals customer's belongings

See the TikTok video below:

Netizens express concern

The video gained over a million views, with many online users expressing their disappointment. See the comments below:

@SAPS said:

"That’s Jozi for you 🥲."

@ngwekazimeluh wrote:

"Only in South Africa 😂😂."

@SaneVitshima expressed:

"Whether is Zulu,Xhosa or Tsonga it doesn’t matter.Bottom line crime in SA is unbearable this is too much🥹 imagine inside a restaurant Haibo bethuna."

@Sperra wrote:

"South Africa is a movie 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Mr.Paul_Rsa☑️ commented:

"He's gone, so he simply says when we are at restaurant we mustn't put our phones on tables😂😂😂."

@K.J........ said:

"You cant eat in peace imagine juss like that the cellphone is gone."

Tsotsi takes his chance at content creators at a drive-thru

In another story, Briefly News reported about a tsotsi who grabbed someone's order at a drive-thru.

A video of a phara grabbing someone's order from their hands at a drive-thru has left many online users stunned. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @_dumber_and_dumb_, the gent and his friend pulled a joke at Steers' drive-thru. One of them was driving while the other was laying on the car's bonnet as they went to get their order.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News