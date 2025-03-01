A video on X shows a man thought to be a cable thief, who looked seriously injured, walking in a township

The man was allegedly trying to steal an electricity cable, but suffered severe burns before leaving the scene

Online users shared reactions to the viral footage of the man who was obviously in serious pain

An alleged electricity cable thief faced the consequences of his actions. A video captured the disturbing aftermath of his attempted electricity cable theft.

The video of the man received more than 129 000 views on X. People were mortified by the video of the alleged cable thief.

Alleged cable thief's plan backfires

A man in a TikTok video was walking around with serious burns. His clothing looked like it was singed off as a result of allegedly trying to steal electricity cables.

Content Warning: This article contains a video of graphic injuries that may be distressing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised. See the clip of the man after getting an electric shock by clicking here.

South Africa has cable theft problem

Briefly News reported that SAPS in KZN once recovered stolen copper cables worth R20 million at a scrap yard. Whenever cables are stolen, there are power cuts, and South Africans have called on the government to introduce more regulations against cable theft. The government needs to spend money to replace them.

There have also been instances of employees at electricity stations getting involved in cable theft. Three City Power staff members were apprehended while stealing copper rods worth R20 000. Courts in South Africa have been pressured to impose severe sentences to those found guilty of cable theft.

SA split over alleged copper cable thief

People were mortified by the video of the man walking around with burns. Netizens were split as some expressed sympathy for the man while others were convinced he was stealing and got what was due to him.

@hindenburg_e said:

"The pain must be excruciating. Poor guy."

@The_SoapGirls wrote:

"This is actually very sad that anyone is so desperate. It's disheartening to read the lack of humanity and empathy on this feed: live and breathe kindness, life is difficult enough without it."

@nqo_nzuza commented:

"I don't think his going to make it."

@Negentropician remarked::

"This is so sad. I've seen this happen to an electrician. No matter what, that is still a human life. May God bring back humility as everyone is worthy of redemption."

@vhoramulifho added:

"I hate unemployment in this country 😭"

@SibabaloBence lamented:

"This is so sad, I can’t even roast him 💔"

4 Briefly News stories about electricity accidents

A man from Roodeport lost his life after allegedly trying to get his hands on copper cable illegally.

One teenage girl was one of the four people in separate incidents who were killed because of illegal connections.

Another teenager was involved in a deadly accident caused by exposed electricity cables where he was doing an odd job for his customers.

City Power technicians in Randburg recovered the body of a man who was allegedly attempting to carry out cable theft.

