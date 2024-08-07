Five people arrested, aged between 32 and 49 years old for stealing stolen copper brazing rods to the value of R20,000

Reuven Service Delivery Centre, in Booysens, Johannesburg, was the scene of the crime on 4 August

City Power lost R160 million due to vandalism and cable theft in the 2023/2024 financial year

JOHANNESBURG— Stolen copper cables have disrupted the electricity supply to many areas this year. City Power has taken another step to improve the situation, as five people were arrested for stealing items valued at R20,000.

Insider information led to the arrest of four thieves on Sunday, 4 August. The fifth person who had fled the scene on Sunday was caught the next day, as reported by Yusuf Abramjee on X.

Isaac Mangena is the spokesperson for City Power.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena gave a thorough summary of the situation, as reported by IOL:

“In our assessment, we discovered that the challenge of copper cable theft and vandalism is in part, enabled by those who are working within the organisation."

“In response to that, City Power tightened its internal control measures and introduced further security initiatives to make sure that internal collaborators are nabbed and forced to face the music for their involvement in this crime.”

Previous convictions and prison time

The courts have been urged to impose severe penalties for those found guilty, as their actions have extensive repercussions for the city’s economy and the welfare of its citizens.

“In that period, 19 people were convicted to a cumulative prison sentence of 163 years combined. Part of that prison sentence (48 years) was wholly suspended.”

Beyond the financial losses, crimes like this will lead to prolonged power outages, affecting City Power’s ability to provide electricity and thereby supporting the city’s economic and social development goals.

City Power slams permanent R200 additional charge on prepaid electricity

Your Johannesburg electricity bill is set to reach an all-time high with the confirmed addition of an R200 surcharge.

This decision stems from the power company’s accumulation of R20 billion in debt. Residents in middle to high-income households will now incur charges for using the prepaid meter.

