The police in KwaZulu-Natal have declared taking a strong combative approach against a high crime rate

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi emphasised that police would not negotiate with thugs

At least 17 suspected criminals have been killed in shootouts with KZN police in less than two weeks

Local online praised the efforts by Mkhwanazi to combat rampant crime and called for the same elsewhere

KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has declared war against criminals.

"We cannot fight criminals by negotiating with them."

DURBAN — These words affirmed the decisive stand KwaZulu-Natal police vowed to take against the soaring crime in the province.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made the point during a Provincial Government Social Crime Prevention Summit on Friday.

KZN police vow to be aggressive

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli led the event at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, which aimed to address surging crime.

Mkhwanazi emphasised taking a tough stand against criminals to restore community hope and trust.

"We cannot find [ourselves] negotiating with these criminals. We have to be aggressive, both when we arrest them — we've been successful — and when they're incarcerated," said Mkhwanazi.

The summit discussed strategies to combat crime effectively.

It brought to the fore police action that led to the deaths of suspected criminals during the summit period, highlighting the aggressive approach.

However, Mkhwanazi lamented how easy suspects and convicted criminals seemed to have it behind bars.

"Harsh penalties must come from the courts, and [the criminals] must be sent away for long. The unfortunate part is — I'm sure all of you watch TV — we take them off the streets, [and] they live a soft life in prison. We have a problem in society, and we have to do something about it," he added.

His remarks came at the same time as police chased down three suspected hijackers, shooting and killing them in a hail of bullets in Umlazi's T-section.

The shootout marked the 17th killing of suspected criminals by KZN police in less than two weeks.

SA supports stern stance

This sparked a debate online, with some praising the police's actions and others expressing concern about the rate of killings and their impact on investigations.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the Social Crime Prevention Summit.

@nkulipp wrote:

"There's no time to negotiate with criminals indeed. Kill them, general."

@thandomasanabo said:

"The only person who understands the mandate."

@nkulipp mentioned:

"I love his attitude. They must never negotiate with criminals. Kill them all."

@SKmtshali reacted:

"Why can't all the Provinces be the same?"

