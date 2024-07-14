Eastern Cape police arrested the ex-boyfriend of a 19-year-old Alice teen after she was abducted and murdered

Two more suspects are in police custody in connection with the crime, while a fourth reportedly took his own life

Police opened an inquest, and the trio will appear in the Alice Magistrate's Court on abduction and murder charges

Three suspects are in police custody for allegedly abducting and murdering Kungawo Nyweba, 19, in Makhanda. Images: @MandlaChris

Source: Facebook

ALICE — Eastern Cape police arrested a 34-year-old man and two others for alleged abduction and murder and recovered the body of a fourth suspect in Makhanda.

Authorities launched an investigation following the murder of a teenager, Kungawo Nyweba, who went missing on Friday, 5 July.

Teenager abducted and murdered

Her family reported Nyweba, 19, missing two days later.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said police received information pointing to her possible abduction by two men, identified as her ex-boyfriend and his friend.

She was found dead in an open space at the Ebakhwetheni area in Joza township, Makhanda, on Wednesday, 10 July.

"According to the information, four suspects were involved in Kungawo's kidnapping and murder. Two suspects were arrested at about 19:00 the same day at their homes at Golf Course, Alice," Mawisa said.

"Her ex-boyfriend was [subsequently] arrested while the body of the other suspect, a 46-year-old, was found in Indwe [about 40km southeast of Dordrecht and 34 km northwest of Cala] at about 23:30 the next day [Thursday, 11 July]."

Firm stand against GBV

Mawisa said an inquest docket was opened, and investigations are underway in both the murder and alleged suicide.

"The suspect will join the other two, charged with kidnapping and murder. The trio will appear at Alice Magistrate's Court on Monday [15 July]."

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the swift arrests.

"Police denounce gender-based violence (GBV) and will not tolerate such barbaric acts. We'll work tirelessly to intervene in fighting GBV in society and follow any leads to bring perpetrators to justice," Mene said.

Eastern Cape mother in court for allegedly killing child

In related news, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape mother appeared in the Pedi Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder over the alleged death of her two-year-old child.

Police responded to complaints of a 41-year-old woman assaulting a two-year-old boy and setting him on fire in Crossroad village outside Peddie.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News