Eastern Cape Man, 34, Arrested With 2 Friends for Alleged Abduction, Murder of Teen Ex Girlfriend
- Eastern Cape police arrested the ex-boyfriend of a 19-year-old Alice teen after she was abducted and murdered
- Two more suspects are in police custody in connection with the crime, while a fourth reportedly took his own life
- Police opened an inquest, and the trio will appear in the Alice Magistrate's Court on abduction and murder charges
ALICE — Eastern Cape police arrested a 34-year-old man and two others for alleged abduction and murder and recovered the body of a fourth suspect in Makhanda.
Authorities launched an investigation following the murder of a teenager, Kungawo Nyweba, who went missing on Friday, 5 July.
Teenager abducted and murdered
Her family reported Nyweba, 19, missing two days later.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said police received information pointing to her possible abduction by two men, identified as her ex-boyfriend and his friend.
She was found dead in an open space at the Ebakhwetheni area in Joza township, Makhanda, on Wednesday, 10 July.
"According to the information, four suspects were involved in Kungawo's kidnapping and murder. Two suspects were arrested at about 19:00 the same day at their homes at Golf Course, Alice," Mawisa said.
"Her ex-boyfriend was [subsequently] arrested while the body of the other suspect, a 46-year-old, was found in Indwe [about 40km southeast of Dordrecht and 34 km northwest of Cala] at about 23:30 the next day [Thursday, 11 July]."
Firm stand against GBV
Mawisa said an inquest docket was opened, and investigations are underway in both the murder and alleged suicide.
"The suspect will join the other two, charged with kidnapping and murder. The trio will appear at Alice Magistrate's Court on Monday [15 July]."
Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the swift arrests.
"Police denounce gender-based violence (GBV) and will not tolerate such barbaric acts. We'll work tirelessly to intervene in fighting GBV in society and follow any leads to bring perpetrators to justice," Mene said.
