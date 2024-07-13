A 44-year-old mineworker was robbed by suspects posing as police officers on Badenhorst Road in Welkom.

The suspects, captured on CCTV at an Engen garage, stole his cellphone

Cases of robbery and police impersonation have been opened, and authorities are seeking information from the public

A mineworker was travelling in Badenhorst Road in Welkom when he was stopped by suspects who posed as police officers. Images: @SAPoliceService.

A 44-year-old mineworker was robbed by suspects masquerading as police officers.

The incident occurred around 06:00 on Badenhorst Road in Welkom.

Fake cops stopped the victim

The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was travelling along Badenhorst Road when he was flagged down by individuals posing as police officers.

Sensing something amiss, he did not exit his vehicle. Instead, he drove to the Engen garage in Jan Cillierspark, Welkom.

There, the suspects, who were captured on CCTV cameras, managed to rob him of his cellphone.

The suspects included two African males and one African woman.

All three were wearing masks and bulletproof vests marked with the insignia of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Authorities open a case of robbery

The mineworker promptly reported the incident to the Welkom police station.

Authorities have since opened cases of robbery and the impersonation of police officers.

Detective Sergeant Fanisile Kojane of Welkom Serious and Violent Crimes leads the investigation.

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information about the suspects can contact me directly on 065 891 9058 or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

"Alternatively, the My SAPS app can send in tips anonymously."

The police are committed to bringing these criminals to justice and ensuring the safety of the Welkom community.

