An officer was hit with a rock while responding to a mob justice incident at a high school in the Capricorn District

The sergeant and one community member suffered injuries in the attack and were taken to a local hospital to be treated

Police rescued the mob justice victim, also taken to hospital, after being accused of theft along with two others

A policeman and community member were injured during a mob attack incident at a high school in Limpopo. Images: @TheTruthPanther, Tshepiso Mametela

GA-MATLALA — A police officer sustained serious injuries while responding to a mob justice attack at Mamehlabe High School at Ga-Matlala village outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

A resident was also injured, and a police van was damaged during the incident on Saturday, 16 November 2024, in the Blouberg Local Municipality area.

Cop struck responding to mob attack

Officers arrived to find angry community members assaulting a man accused of breaking in at the high school after they caught him.

"When they noticed the police, they allegedly threw stones at the van, and a sergeant was injured," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

"The officers got the situation under control, rescued the injured victim, and the residents scattered."

Paramedics responded and stabilised the injured man before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment.

Ledwaba said the injured man was one of three men who'd allegedly broken in at the school. His two accomplices were able to get away.

"He was cornered, and the [others] managed to flee in a white Nissan 1400 bakkie, later found abandoned at Boslagte village.

"Police in the area spotted a suspicious vehicle and tried to stop it while responding to the incident. The vehicle collided with a fence, and the suspects jumped out and ran into the bushes."

A manhunt is underway for the suspects amid ongoing investigations.

Suspect killed by angry mob

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man was killed in Muswodi Dipeni village, Limpopo, in an apparent case of mob justice on 8 February.

According to TimesLIVE, the police discovered the man, accused of a spate of house break-ins in the community, dead with multiple injuries.

