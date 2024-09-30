Two people were declared dead at the scene when a bus and bakkie collided in the Durban CBD

Emergency services treated approximately 20 people before transporting them to various hospitals

In a separate crash in the Durban area, four people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision

Two people were killed when a bus and bakkie collided in the Durban CBD just before midnight. Image: @AlsParamedics/ Brazzo.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two people have tragically passed away following an accident in the Durban CBD.

The duo were declared dead at the scene after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a bus.

The incident took place at the corner of Stanger Street and Somtseu Road just before midnight on Sunday, 29 September.

Multiple casualties sustained during collision

ALS Paramedics who attended to the scene noted that there were multiple casualties as both vehicles came to rest on the nearby sidewalks.

The crash was so severe that paramedics had to request assistance from other emergency services just to attend to all the patients.

Approximately twenty people from the bus sustained various injuries and had to be transported to various hospitals in and around the Durban area for further care.

Four seriously injured in separate crash

In another crash in the Durban area over the weekend, four people were seriously injured when two vehicles collided on Saturday night.

Circumstances leading up to the crash cannot be confirmed as yet, but emergency services had to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to medical facilities for further attention. It was also reported that one bystander took advantage of the situation.

The man allegedly pretended to be trying to assist the victims but then stole some items from them before running away.

Two killed in Heritage Day crash

In other accident-related news, two people were killed when a taxi and bakkie were involved in a head-on collision on Heritage Day.

Briefly News also reported that around 17 other people who were travelling in the taxi suffered some injuries.

Seven of those passengers suffered severe injuries, and one had to be stabilised before he could be airlifted to hospital.

