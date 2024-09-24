Two passengers were declared dead after a bakkie and taxi were involved in a head-on collision

One passenger had to be stabilised at the scene before he could be airlifted to a hospital for treatment

Around 17 people were injured in the head-on collision, with seven treated for severe injuries

Two were were tragically killed when a bakkie and taxi collided on the R74 near Stanger. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Heritage Day took a dark turn on South Africa’s roads.

Two people were declared dead, and numerous others were injured when in a collision on the R74 near Stanger.

The victims were both males aged between 40 and 50 years.

Serious injuries reported in KZN accident

Arrive Alive confirmed that two people were declared at the scene when a bakkie and a taxi collided at the Doringkop intersection near Stanger.

Around 17 people were injured during the collision, but IPSS Medical Rescue, who responded to the scene, confirmed that eight other passengers were quite seriously injured.

Passenger airlifted to hospital in serious condition

One of the passengers in the taxi sustained critical injuries and had to be airlifted to a medical facility in Durban for further care.

Seven other patients who were seriously injured had to be stabilised on the scene before they could be transported to other medical facilities for further treatment.

The drivers of both vehicles, as well as other passengers, escaped with minor injuries.

Emergency services had to stabilise one of the passengers at the scene before airlfiting him to a hospital for further treatment. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

Two killed in Midlands crash

The accident comes on the back of another KZN crash, which claimed two lives.

Times LIVE reported that two motorists died in a head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie in the KZN Midlands.

One of the drivers was still trapped in the vehicle when emergency services responded to the scene.

Four killed in fiery crash

South Africa’s roads have witnessed a few tragic accidents of late, which have claimed the lives of many.

Briefly News recently reported that four people were killed when a truck and SUV collided on the R40.

The victims were all burnt beyond recognition, and clean-up operations took close to 10 hours before the road was reopened.

