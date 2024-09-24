Jozi FM has given an update on Penny Ntuli's health after the radio host was rushed to the hospital

Penny was among the South Africans who were stuck in the heavy N3 snowfall and is said to be recovering at home

This after it was reported that she may have contracted hypothermia, a condition that took motorists' lives following the harrowing incident

A health update has been revealed about Penny Ntuli after the radio personality was rushed to the hospital following an encounter with a snowstorm.

Penny Ntuli placed on sick leave

In the days following the horrific snowstorm that not only left motorists stuck on the N3 for two days but also took several lives, Penny Ntuli is said to be recovering.

The former Gagazi FM presenter was among the few who documented their experience of being stuck in their vehicles with nowhere to go.

After reports that she was rushed to the hospital over suspected hypothermia, her employer at Jozi FM, Mpho Mhlongo-Njomane, revealed to ZiMoja that he put Penny on sick leave to give her time to recover:

"We have given her time to get better and return when she is fit enough. We felt that we shouldn't put her under pressure after the strenuous weekend she had."

Penny is said to have gone home to KwaZulu-Natal and is in the care of her mother:

"She is home now recovering and seeing doctors to ensure she is fully okay."

What you need to know about the N3 snowstorm

