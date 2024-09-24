Jozi FM Confirms Penny Ntuli Recovers at Home Following Heavy N3 Snowfall: “She Is Home Now”
- Jozi FM has given an update on Penny Ntuli's health after the radio host was rushed to the hospital
- Penny was among the South Africans who were stuck in the heavy N3 snowfall and is said to be recovering at home
- This after it was reported that she may have contracted hypothermia, a condition that took motorists' lives following the harrowing incident
A health update has been revealed about Penny Ntuli after the radio personality was rushed to the hospital following an encounter with a snowstorm.
Penny Ntuli placed on sick leave
In the days following the horrific snowstorm that not only left motorists stuck on the N3 for two days but also took several lives, Penny Ntuli is said to be recovering.
The former Gagazi FM presenter was among the few who documented their experience of being stuck in their vehicles with nowhere to go.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
After reports that she was rushed to the hospital over suspected hypothermia, her employer at Jozi FM, Mpho Mhlongo-Njomane, revealed to ZiMoja that he put Penny on sick leave to give her time to recover:
"We have given her time to get better and return when she is fit enough. We felt that we shouldn't put her under pressure after the strenuous weekend she had."
Penny is said to have gone home to KwaZulu-Natal and is in the care of her mother:
"She is home now recovering and seeing doctors to ensure she is fully okay."
What you need to know about the N3 snowstorm
- A large number of motorists were stuck on the N3 freeway between Harrismith and Estcourt due to a snowstorm
- Penny Ntuli documented her experience and pleaded with the government for assistance
- The SAPS and Gift of the Givers lent some help to stranded motorists with warm food and other supplies
- Tragically, two people lost their lives after contracting hypothermia while stuck on the road
- Gift of the Givers noted that there were no more deaths as the roads opened
Mzansi calls out Dr Musa Mthombeni
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni's comments about the people stuck in the N3 snowstorm.
The doctor mocked the motorists and was called out for being insensitive after some people lost their lives.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za