Another person succumbed to hypothermia on the N3 between Estcourt and Harrismith on Sunday

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) opened several routes between the Van Reenen's and Oliviershoek Pass

The Gift of the Givers humanitarian organisation ceased its role due to no further assistance needed

Entity founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman confirmed to Briefly News that the death toll had since risen to two

Hypothermia has claimed another victim as rescue and recovery operations continued on the N3. Image: Gift of the Givers

ESTCOURT — A second person has succumbed to hypothermia after being trapped in the snow on the N3 between Estcourt and Harrismith on Sunday.

Rescue and recovery operations continued amid plans to reopen some routes, with the Gift of the Givers withdrawing humanitarian efforts earlier.

2nd Person trapped in the snow dies

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) had shut down the route between the Van Reenen's and Oliviershoek Pass on the R74.

Authorities warned of poor visibility due to the disruptive conditions at the time, and operations continued "under extremely challenging conditions."

"Please avoid travel between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith until further notice," said the N3TC.

In a late update on Sunday, the N3TC said the conditions were overcast along the N3 toll route from Cedara Interchange 96 to Heidelberg Interchange 59 and cautioned motorists to drive safely.

Briefly News had since inquired with KZN police and the Gift of the Givers for further details about the person who had died.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman confirmed the death, while provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda did not respond.

SA sore over latest development

Social media users lamented the latest death despite reports that roads were opening and traffic could resume.

Briefly News looks at a few reactions.

@_LeratoMabuzaM wrote:

"This is the first time South Africa [has] experienced huge snow like this. Let’s check the weather before we travel; there was a warning. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

@Ndlombango said:

"And the president of the republic is galavanting in Europe when people are dying in the country."

@SpotDw added:

"This is an unfortunate and sad situation. May their soul rest in peace."

@SansCue offered:

"Celebrity doctor thinks this is the right time to make a skiing joke."

@masentle_mo noted:

"I was in Durban last week and was supposed to come back [on] Saturday, but when I heard about [the] weather, I cut my trip short and returned on Wednesday. I thank God for listening to my gut."

Woman succumbs to hypothermia

In related news, Briefly News reported that a 39-year-old woman died from hypothermia after she was exposed to the extreme cold on Saturday.

The woman, who was travelling in a taxi from Johannesburg to Durban that got stranded in traffic on Friday along the N3 highway, died en route to hospital.

Source: Briefly News