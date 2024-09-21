One woman has tragically been killed after she was forced to spend the night stuck in a taxi along the N3

The taxi was travelling between Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal when it became strange in the snow

Rescue operations continue along the N3 highway, where many motorists remain stranded in the snow

A 39-year-old woman tragically succumbed to hypothermia after being stranded overnight in a vehicle in the heavy snow. Image: @Nyuswapw/ @TrafficSA/ @MDNnewss.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The heavy snowfall that has blanketed large parts of the country has claimed one person's life.

A 39-year-old woman tragically died from hypothermia after she was exposed to the extreme cold overnight.

The woman, who was travelling in a taxi from Johannesburg to Durban, passed away en route to hospital.

Woman stuck in taxi overnight

The 39-year-old was in the taxi stranded in traffic on Friday, 20 September 2024, along the N3 highway.

When traffic could finally move the next day, the taxi stopped at the Merrivale shopping centre in Howick so passengers could get food and refreshments. It was then that the woman collapsed.

When paramedics reached her, she was already in a critical state of hypothermia. Despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Rescue operations continue along N3

While many motorists could get to safety, many remain trapped along the highway.

The Defence Force have since been dispatched to parts of KwaZulu-Natal to assist those stranded.

Rescue operations continue in the area as a multidisciplinary team tries to deliver essentials to those still stuck.

Motorists have once again been advised to avoid travelling as inclement weather continues to plague parts of the country. Many routes remain closed as the province is on high alert for potentially more snow.

15 taxi passengers rescued by resort staff

While some motorists remain trapped in vehicles, 15 taxi passengers were saved thanks to the kindness of AfriSki Mountain Resort staff.

The taxi was stuck in the snow near the resort in Lesotho but were given shelter, thanks to the staff, Briefly News reported.

The resort reported having had over 20-30cm of snow since last night, and management said they were knee-deep in it.

