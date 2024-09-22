Musa Mthombeni got in trouble for a joke he made about the snowstorm that hit five provinces in South Africa

The South African Media personality shared his travels with his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni while giving commentary on the snowfall disaster

Online users shared their disapproval of Dr Musa Mthombeni's untimely joke amid the massive snowstorm in the country

Musa Mthombeni is well known for being a jokester on the internet. His latest social media update with his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, did not sit well with people.

Dr Musa Mthombeni sparked a debate with his joke about residents stranded on the N3 due to snow. Image: @drmusamtombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni caught heat on social media for being insensitive amid a natural disaster. Many people were disturbed by the harrowing experiences of people who've been stuck in snow in South Africa.

Musa Mthombeni makes untimely joke

In a post on X, @MDNnewss and other online users shared a post showing Musa's caption, where he jokes that South Africans stranded in the snow should have brought their ski boards. Read the post Musa later deleted below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA drags Musa Mthombeni

Musa Mthombeni's remarks about the snow disaster in South Africa angered some people. Netizens pointed out that people were without food and in danger of hypothermia.

@_TebogoMochumi commented:

"This was really distasteful and wasn’t necessary. Some people keep making it seem trivial because most people are having fun around the snow and posting their content, but forgetting that they aren’t necessarily making fun of those stuck on the road."

@Nolwazii_K wrote:

"Not everything should be a joke."

@Reign_C0C0 said"

"Not as crazy as someone joking about a natural disaster and making fun of stranded people."

Others defended Musa, saying he was joking along with others. Read the comments below:

@_Lesufi_ commented:

"Bro, everyone was making jokes before we knew the seriousness of the situation."

@that_x_oh_ defended Musa, too:

"Bathong guys… I’m sure he wasn’t trying to be mean."

@kairos_stepmom agreed:

"He was joking, bantu benkosi; I'm sure he also had no idea how bad it is. Let's not act as if he's a bad person; he corrected his mistakes and deleted the tweet."

@vumiley added:

"South Africans make jokes about everything; he’s simply keeping up. Niyamyeka! Y’all laugh at corruption and serious issues all day, every day. Phumani ku lomfana."

South Africans baffled by snowfall in September

Briefly News previously reported that snow has started to fall in parts of the country, and South Africans can't believe it.

The Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State have already experienced snowfall, and the rest of the country is expecting some over the weekend.

The South African Weather Service has since advised residents in areas with snowfall to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News