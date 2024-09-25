Many South African netizens have been wondering when the American star Busta Rhymes is leaving the country

The rapper was booked in Mzansi to perform at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Kyalami, Midrand

Many netizens also flooded the comment section questioning when the rapper is leaving as he is seen going to all the top clubs in the country

Netizens wanted Busta Rhymes to leave Mzansi. Image: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper Busta Rhymes has been making headlines on social media after he announced that he has landed in South Africa

SA wants Busta Rhymes to leave the country

Social media has been buzzing recently after American star Busta Rhymes made headlines as he performed at the DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

An online user, @esihle_ndima, recently retweeted a video of the rapper having a great time at a club in South Africa. The netizens asked when the star was leaving the country, as he had overstayed his visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"Kanti, when is he leaving?"

See the post below:

Netizens also want Busta Rhymes to leave the country

Shortly after the netizen shared the tweet on social media, many others also questioned when the Look At Me Now hitmaker was leaving the country. See some of the comments below:

@grandtheftnoise commented:

"He needs to leave."

@AgentWaxx responded:

"Please get that guy out of here."

@incontroZA replied:

"It's because busta ke skobo, if it was Chris Brown you wouldn't be annoyed."

@bonnyskosana wrote:

"This man is playing with us."

@chrissy_matts said:

"Honestly. like, it’s enough now."

@MtshaliLethu shared:

"For someone who wasn't supposed to be here, he has really overstayed his welcome."

Jason Derulo performs with Robot Boii

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jason Derulo's performance alongside Diamond Platnumz and Robot Boii. The trio performed Jason and Diamond's new song, and Robot stole the show with his incredible dance moves that had Mzansi boasting about the talented dancer:

Fresh_Trendz said:

"I don’t know how many times I’ve watched this; it’s so beautiful! It was the best performance of the night. Jason Derulo was stunned by Robot Boii at the #DStvDeliciousFestival2024"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News