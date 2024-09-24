Heavy-K recently got to meet Busta Rhymes at a nightclub he was performing at

The DJ/ producer was humbled and said Busta dropped some words of encouragement during their interaction

Mzansi showed love to Heavy-K and hopes he makes big moves to fly the South African flag high

Heavy-K says Busta Rhymes shared some words of encouragement with him. Images: Instagram/ heavykdrumboss, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heavy-K was humbled after he finally got to meet hip hop icon, Busta Rhymes, after the rapper's DStv Delicious Festival performance.

Busta Rhymes shows love to Heavy-K

Coming from an epic performance at the DStv Delicious Festival, Busta Rhymes got to mingle with some local stars.

Though he may have gotten his phone stolen, Busta finally met one of the country's biggest musical exports, Heavy-K (no pun intended), during his set at a local nightclub.

The Inde hitmaker shared a video of their interaction, in which the cameraman captured cool moments where Busta vibed to the DJ's set, as well as a clip where he shared some words of wisdom with Khusta:

"Got to meet the big homie, @bustarhymes, this past weekend, and he was dropping gems the whole time."

Mzansi raves over Heavy-K and Busta Rhymes

Netizens can't get over the musicians' meeting, with some hoping that it materialises into something major:

brentonchander showed love to Heavy-K:

"Well done, Heavy-K!"

duncantlemo attempted to quote Busta Rhymes:

"'You’re fire bro, you’re fire.'"

polymath.sa was impressed:

"The Drum Boss!"

_.luis_enrique wrote:

"Respect the drumboss!"

00o9mng encouraged Heavy-K:

"It's about time you put South Africa at the top!"

