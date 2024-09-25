The South African multi-award-winning rapper Emtee has been dragged on social media once again

During a podcast interview, an unknown slay queen claimed that the rapper doesn't bath for many days

Many netizens weighed in on the rumour, with others finding it hard to believe that Emtee doesn't take a bath

Emtee has been accused of not taking a bath. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African rapper Emtee became the talk of the town on social media after a slay queen made a damning allegation against him.

Emtee is accused of not taking a bath frequently

Social media has been buzzing recently after the Roll Up hitmaker continued to fire shots at the troubled 26-year-old rapper J Molley.

The star's name was recently dragged into the mud after an unknown slay queen revealed on a podcast that Emtee had not bathed for approximately four days. The baddie also further accused the Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga of being unable to operate in bed.

The video was shared on Twitter (X) by an online user @OpenChats_ on their social media page and captioned the video:

"Emtee doesn’t bath, and Daliwonga can’t operate. Nomzamo Nota Piano Hub Paul Mashatile Capitec MacG Black Coffee Meek #PodcastAndChill #AskAMan #TheBalaFamily."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on the rumour

Shortly after the rumour was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others weighed in on the rumours made during the podcast. Here's what they had to say:

@wfreemantle wrote:

"Need people to burn Podcast Equipment today."

@Thabangwrldwide said:

"Emtee my goat stop associating your brand with baddies from Only Fans now they are revealing your secrets."

@HeisLindo commented:

"Someone needs to sit us down and explain all this. What does she mean?"

@ziyanda_zc questioned:

"Is this a prank or something?"

@Zeeland25 responded:

"Y'all believe anything."

Nota Baloyi accuses AKA of being broke

Briefly News previously reported on Nota accusing AKA of being broke after the deceased rapper's house was revealed to be a rental. Nota Baloyi is at it again, making serious accusations. The music executive weighed in on AKA's Bryanston house controversy.

According to Sunday World, the Company rapper didn't own the house but was renting it for R40 000 per month. His landlord reportedly asked his family to remove his furniture after his death, and online users shared their heated views, including Nota.

Source: Briefly News