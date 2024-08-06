Emtee Continues to Throw Shots at His Enemy J Molley and Creates Hilarious KFC Comic Series
- Emtee isn't yet done with J Molley as he continues throwing more shots at the singer
- The musicians' beef has escalated, and despite Molley seemingly backing off, Emtee doubled down with a hilarious comic series of his KFC rant
- Mzansi was in stitches at Big Hustle's humour and pettiness, saying Molley messed with the wrong one
It appears that the beef between Emtee and J Molley won't end anytime soon after Big Hustle created a cartoon to diss his enemy.
Emtee trolls J Molley
The feud between J Molley and Emtee is far from over, and unlike Molley, who seemingly took the backseat and retired from the beef, Emtee is only getting started.
After Briefly News reported on Big Hustle's rant about J Molley, where he referred to him as a "white phara" and dissed him for complaining about the KFC he bought him, Emtee created a cartoon to humiliate Molley even more.
Nota Baloyi criticises rapper Emtee's music, SA reacts: "Your hate for him is starting to be a bore"
Taking to his Instagram page, Emtee shared a cartoon series of himself and J Molley, in which he's seen buying back the KFC he ranted about and giving Molley a stern talking to:
"'Iphara lomlungu' comic series coming soon."
According to TimesLIVE, Big Hustle was heard at a show throwing shade at J Molley:
"Who is J Molley? Whenever you see him, make him feel uncomfortable. Lingijwayela kabi le phara."
Mzansi reacts to Emtee's comic
Fans were hysterical at the level of pettiness Emtee was on:
5ifthhh said:
"Molly underestimated Big Hustle's petty game."
tweak4shishi was excited:
"Comics are childish, but this one, I'm definitely waiting on it."
melvin_renene trolled:
"Hit him with an avocado too!"
mansbusy showed love to Emtee:
"Emtee is my GOAT! What?"
meite_riba was in stitches:
"The worst person to beef with, honestly, he really returned the KFC."
badgirl_katt joked:
"If you look up the definition of 'petty', you'll definitely see Emtee's face."
Nota Baloyi bashes Emtee's music
In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi criticising the rapper's music.
The controversial music executive commented on Big Hustle's latest release, claiming there was no growth and that his songs sounded the same.
