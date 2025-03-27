Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi recently posted a stunning video from her wedding ceremony on Instagram

The star looked extremely beautiful on her wedding day as she got married to Botswana-born Luthando Mluleki Bolwana

Fans were taken aback by her beauty, saying she looked like something from a Netflix movie

Zozibini Tunzi posted a beautiful video from her wedding ceremony. Image: zozitunzi

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has given fans a closer look into her beautiful wedding ceremony. A video from her wedding day has gone viral on Instagram, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Zozibini posts beautiful video from her Instagram video

South African model Zozibini Tunzi looked like something from a fairytale movie on her wedding day. The beauty queen got married to Botswana-born Luthando Mluleki Bolwana a few days ago in a very private ceremony attended by a few Mzansi celebrities.

Zozibini Tunzi has tied the knot. Image: zozitunzi

Zozi first posted photos on Instagram from her ceremony, which took place on Saturday, 22 March 2025.

A few days later, Zozibini gave her followers an intricate look into her wedding ceremony, and might we add, she slayed. In the video, her hubby Bolowana can be seen getting emotional as he shed a few tears.

X user @odedanilo posted the video on X and was in awe over the production, wedding ceremony and Zozi and hubby's looks.

Mzansi gushes over Zozibini Tunzi

Here are some of the heartwarming comments:

davinabennett gushed:

"Are we about to have a follow up series on Netflix!? This is too good!!"

lesego_tlhabi hailed:

"I would watch the entire series in one day. A visual feast."

thejessiewoo screamed:

"OMGhis is a FILM!!!!!!"

lebo_raputsoe_ shared:

"A whole production. I swear I just watched a trailer. It looked so beautiful."

bulzlelani gushed:

"Absolutely stunning, Zozi! Wow!"

zimi_mabunzi stated:

"So, so beautiful."

wendyfitzwilliam congratulated:

"Congratulations, darling @zozitunzi!!! Wishing you both many blessed, happy and healthy years together filled with lots and little Zozis."

ayakhatunzi exclaimed:

"No ways girl, this is a movie."

justnqa lauded:

"The Talent that is Muneyi bethuna. What a beautiful wedding. What a Wife. What a husband, Yhuuu."

pitsoqwabe gused:

"Most perfect wedding. .Congratulations, Zozi and hubby. All the best. Zozi, you are a role model to many young girls. You did everything the correct way. All the way. I am happy for your parents. You have made them so proud Sisi. Do remain the ever humble, princess, we all love and adore you."

Zozi dedicates love song to hubby on wedding day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zozibini stole hearts when a video of her singing a love song she wrote for her husband was shared online.

Zozi wrote the song with a songwriter called Muneyi. She gave a closer look at the song on Instagram, saying, "A fun fact about the song in question. It is almost two years old. Muneyi was teaching me how to write music, and on this particular day, he asked me how I was feeling at that point in my life. I told him I was in love."

