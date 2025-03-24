Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi got married to her Botswana-born hubby Luthando Bolowana

A video of the beauty queen singing a love song for Luthando at their wedding ceremony at Belair Pavilion in Paarl has gone viral

Netizens are still in awe over Zozibini's wedding saying she looked madly in love at her husband

Zozibini Tunzi dedicates love song to ger husband. Image: zozi_tunzi

South African model and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunz is officially off the market. During her wedding ceremony, Zozi dedicated a love song to her husband and pulled many heartstrings on social media.

Zozi melts hearts with her love song dedicated to hubby Luthando

The philanthropist and former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi got married to Luthando Bolowana at the Belair Pavilion in Paarl over the weekend.

In a beautiful ceremony attended by celebrities such as Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda, Basetsana Khumalo and many more, Zozibini Tunzi put her vocal skills to the test.

She sang a song she wrote alongside Muneyi who was teaching her the art of songwriting and the video melted hearts on social media. Zozi shared on her Instagram stories that the song was recorded in 2023 and she was very much in love and still is.

"Fun fact about the song in question. It is almost twoy ears old. Muneyi was teaching me how to write music, and on this particular day, he asked me how I was feeling at that point in my life.

I told him I was in love. So we worked on this beautiful melody that emulated what I was feeling. Then we started writing. We left that song untouched until yesterday when I sang it for the first time for the man who inspired it on our wedding day. Felt really fitting," she gushed.

Watch the X video posted by @populse below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Zozi singing for her hubby

Fans react to the sweet video of Zozibini Tunzi singing the love song for her husband. They said that she was madly in love.

@EnhleGarden

"Can we have it on all streaming platforms now?"

@CebileHooper shared:

"Oh this is love."

@JAMA_NM exclaimed:

"He better not fail her!"

@nononsele stated:

"This is soo me, I’d really do this bandla."

@Sine_Madolo stated:

"She shared on her IG that this song came about two years ago because she was in love. Left untouched right up until her wedding."

@RoyaltyNzwakazi gushed:

"Wishing Zozi a beautiful life with husband bethuna. Love is beautiful."

@nosiey_ said:

"One thing a Xhosa person will know how to do is sing."

@_NhlamuloNthani gushed:

"This will be at my wedding. The mic will be ON."

@MyNameIsNanah was in awe:

"She can sing? Give her the crown again!"

Connie Ferguson's make-up artist praised for work done at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson looked stunned at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding.

Her makeup artist received praise from fans online for creating a simple yet elegant face beat, which many described as flawless and natural. People aslo admired Connie's ageless beauty, with many noting that she consistently turns heads with her stunning looks.

