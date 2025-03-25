Zozibini Tunzi shocked fans by revealing her marriage to Luthando Bolowana in a private wedding attended by top celebrities in Paarl, Western Cape

Social media users have been in FBI mode, digging for details about her husband as pictures and videos from the event go viral

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising Zozi for keeping her relationship private, while others commented on her husband's looks and speculated about her choice of partner

Social media users have been in FBI mode, trying to fish for details about former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's husband, Luthando Bolowana.

Fans have dug up another picture of Zozibini Tunzi and her husband after their wedding.

Picture of Zozi Tunzi and her husband goes viral

Zozibini Tunzi is still the talk of the town following her wedding. The star tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Paarl in the Western Cape. Her wedding was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Anele Mdoda and veteran actress Connie Ferguson.

Pictures and videos from the private wedding ceremony have been making the rounds on social media as fans try to find out more tea about Zozi's husband, Luthando Bolowana. Fans have been sharing their thoughts about the new couple in town, with many applauding Zozi for keeping her relationship away from social media. A user with the handle @NdoniMathenjwa_ shared a stunning picture on X. Take a look at the viral picture below:

Fans react to new picture of Zozi Tunzi and her husband

Social media users are yet to come to terms with the news of Zozibini Tunzi's marriage. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans who are sharing their unfiltered thoughts about the new couple.

@portiajankie said:

"Are we all ignoring the fact that she's switched from her natural image to wigs and weaves now."

@MamogoM_ commented:

"Our Pedi brother is handsome. Xhosa Men wouldn’t stand a chance with their curvy bodies."

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"Hayi mina I'm not feeling uGuy....it's Miss Universe and her husband."

@LGebsy added:

"I don't know man. I would have wanted her to marry some international billionaire or an heir to some multi billion dollars oil and gas company. I don't know."

@AstridTsomba108 said:

"This man can baldly say: " I married the most beautiful lady of the universe." Because for me, Zozi is the only Miss South Africa and Universe I know since 2019."

@Mmakhutso_D added:

"I loved the way he looked at her in their wedding pictures, I'm so happy for them you can see chemistry from far. She deserves this kind of love ❤️"

@The_Villager_In wrote:

"I want to say something, but I’ll wait until the celebration is over."

Fans have reacted to another picture of Zozibini Tunzi and her husband.

Zozibini Tunzi sings for her husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi painted timelines red when she sang a song she wrote for her husband during their fairytale wedding.

The philanthropist and former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, got married to Luthando Bolowana at the Belair Pavilion in Paarl over the weekend. In a beautiful ceremony attended by celebrities such as Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda, Basetsana Khumalo and many more, Zozibini Tunzi put her vocal skills to the test.

