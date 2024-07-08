J Molley didn't mince his words when he made some claims directed at fellow rapper, Emtee

This after the pair announced their collaboration, to which Molley hinted at it not happening anymore due to Big Hustle's work ethic, or lack thereof

Mzansi's reactions were mixed, where some agreed with Molley while others felt that he was trying to make himself look better

J Molley claims Emtee is broke and has a lean addiction.

J Molley slammed Emtee after the rappers were scheduled to release new music together, saying Big Hustle barely recorded and was always high during their sessions.

J Molley throws shade at Emtee

Just weeks following J Molley and Emtee's announcement to work on some music together, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer.

This is because of J Molley's comments about Big Hustle, claiming he has a severe lean (cough syrup and soda) addiction and was broke.

J Molley claims that he had to pay for all their studio sessions, buy KFC and lean for Emtee and his artist, Yungseruno, and give them money for petrol because they had no money.

Moreover, Molley alleges that Emtee had failed to record a whole verse for their songs, claiming that the Roll Up hitmaker only recorded four lines in two hours.

He also said Emtee was so high that he couldn't put on his shoe. This was before the singer deactivated his social media accounts:

"I paid for everything; I bought them KFC; I paid for their transport because I think they have no money. They pulled up to the studio; I also bought them lean because Emtee is a lean addict."

Mzansi weighs in on J Molley's comments

Mzansi agrees with Molley's claims, saying Emtee is not who he used to be and needs help:

BoogieHarrySA said:

"He shouldn’t have brought it to the socials, but he definitely brought up points."

thandovanda3 wrote:

"Can he get some help? We've buried so much talent through exposing but not intervening."

way_eazy claimed:

"Emtee is a red flag. He is always high, and when a fan calls him out, he hides behind smoking and lean. I'm sure there is more."

Meanwhile, others criticised J Molley for dragging Emtee, bringing up his alleged substance abuse problems and how Emtee was one of the few people who reached out to him after his suicide episode:

static_an wrote:

"Emtee helped this boy out of depression, and this is the thanks he gives him."

TpTapout said:

"Emtee is bigger than you. He's the only person who showed you love and support when you had suicidal thoughts over a woman. No one is perfect, the only thing you could have done was to be patient with him 'cause everyone has issues."

juicystory_xciv posted:

"Molley is on Xanax so hard."

Emtee ignites beef with Flash Ikumkani

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared the details behind the rapper's beef with Flash Ikumkani.

Big Hustle claimed that Flash owed him money, whereas a source alleged that Flash was bad-mouthing his former record label boss, to which he finally responded.

