J Molley is said to have been found after posting distressing messages on social media. After contemplating suicide, the Love and Hip Hop star left the country concerned for his well-being when he published several goodbye posts.

J Molley found after suicidal posts

Social media was buzzing on the evening of 30 May 2024 when J Molley published several posts contemplating taking his life.

The troubled rapper, having recently returned from a rehab facility, appeared to have spiralled and alerted his followers that he had nothing more to live for while sending several goodbye messages.

While live-tweeting his emotions and being provoked by trolls, the Life or Death rapper shared troubling WhatsApp conversations with his mother and revealed that he was sexually abused, and blamed his father for his torment.

J Molley further emphasised that the only person who could save him was his ex-girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, who also reacted to the posts on her Twitter (X) page with a cryptic message:

"I'm so tired."

Gosspimonger, Musa Khawula, revealed that Molley was found at The Capital Empire hotel in Sandton after overdosing on Xanax (Alprazolam) pills:

J Molley blames his father for his suffering.

Source: Original

J Molley shared concerning WhatsApp conversations with his mom while attempting to take his life.

Source: Original

Mzansi reacts to J Molley's posts

Netizens are puzzled by J Molley's posts and extended grace for what he's going through:

_Mthusi wrote:

"Yo, dawg, relax, you are appreciated."

Queen_Molebatsi said:

"It is not worth it. Please don’t let this be how your life ends; you have so much to live for."

Curtizblow_ posted:

"Don’t give up, brother. There’s hope if you have life."

XUFFLER responded:

"Don’t do it, bro! Life is still worth living."

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't be bothered and instead, called him out for being manipulative:

_DimphoM called J Molley out:

"Shamiso has been so open about her mental health journey and how hard she’s had to fight to stay afloat. You know exactly what you are trying to do; you’re cruel. Anyway, rest in peace, doll."

Sickid_SA posted:

"This is extremely manipulative and emotionally abusive, may you RIP."

sunnerZA wrote:

"Hold that thought; we're busy with elections."

krugersville asked:

"Haibo, so you are dying because of a woman?"

J Molley contemplates retirement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared J Molley's post contemplating retiring from music.

The rapper let his fans decide the fate of his career, saying it was up to them to pick whether he releases or retires.

