J Molley has been on the scene for a little over 6 years and has drawn a crowd of loyal supporters

The rapper recently had his fans decide for him whether to release more music or retire

The hood pharmacist was cast on Love and Hip Hop South Africa and gave fans a peek into his personal life

J Molley says he wants to retire but let fans decide whether he should release music or leave the mic for good. Images`; hoodpharmacist

J Molley recently had fans make a difficult, career-altering decision for him. The rapper went online to ask his supporters to decide whether he should keep making music or quit, saying that they made him so they get to decide the fate of his career.

J Molley puts fans in a difficult position

According to TshisaLIVE, J Molley shared a series of Instagram stories hinting at wanting to quit music.

Molley has been flirting with the idea of quitting music for some years now, often noting his battle with his mental health.

"If you know me, you know that I've been wanting to quit music for years now. Should I drop the tape or call it quits? It's up to y'all, my fans. You made me so you get to make the decision."

The rapper soon revealed that he received messages from fans asking him to release his project.

"300+ DMs. The fans have spoken, I'm dropping."

J Molley's rise and decline in the music industry

The rapper appeared out of nowhere and soon became a key ingredient in many rappers' songs. Molley broke out in 2017 with the release of Dreams Money Can Buy which helped him build a name for himself.

He has appeared in songs with the likes of Stogie T, Riky Rick, and Emtee, and drew listeners in with his melodic lyrics.

As the SA hip hop industry birthed new artists, Molley took the backseat and was unable to captivate most fans like he used to. Fortunately, he never stopped releasing music and managed to maintain his most loyal supporters.

He soon transitioned from rapper to reality star with the premiere of the local adaptation of the Love and Hip Hop franchise.

Fans react to Love and Hip Hop SA

At the start of 2023, Love and Hip Hop SA was announced along with the cast, Molley being among them. Briefly News revealed fan reactions to the news, sharing that Mzansi was not impressed.

Fans watched the show anticipating drama and were served a spoonful along with some personal details from the cast.

