Hip hop DJ Switch has been in the industry for many years and at some point, planned to quit

The renowned DJ says he was contemplating leaving hip hop and recorded a song that later saved his career

Switch called up a group of rappers to bring his song to life, and Now or Never was born

DJ Switch says 'Now or Never' revived his music career at a time when he was considering exiting the industry. Images: djswitchsa

Seven years ago, DJ Switch was on the verge of ending his career in hip hop. The DJ says that his hit single Now or Never came at a time when he wanted to hang his headphones for good, but credits it for saving his career.

DJ Switch says, "It was now or never"

Now or Never is one of the most-referenced hip hop songs in South Africa. DJ Switch called upon rappers Kwesta, Shane Eagle, ProVerb and Reason for his song as he said "it was now or never" for him at that point.

The track went beyond the usual braggadocio bars that have become synonymous with hip hop. Instead, Now or Never saw the emcees come together in a cypher-inspired setting, trading bars while critiquing the state of hip hop at the time.

Switch thanked the guys in an Instagram post celebrating the success of the song and hip hop's 50th anniversary.

"It was really now or never, a do-or-die situation in this music industry, but hip hop had other plans for me."

Switch's run before Now or Never

Years before Now or Never, DJ Switch had a successful run in the music industry and released a slew of hit tracks. Ra Phanda Wena Wetsang with Cassper Nyovest was released in 2015 and Way It Go dropped the following year, just before Now or Never.

Though we don't know what attributed to Switch's desicion to leave the music industry, we're glad he gave it one more shot.

DJ Switch never left Hip hop

Thanks to Now or Never, DJ Switch soon explored other avenues in the music industry. He went into radio and hosted theSWITCHUP on Massiv Metro, where rappers such as YoungstaCpt, Maraza and A-Reece freestyled on his show.

Switch went on to release more music. Although less successful than his previous work, he was evidently fuelled by passions other than profit.

He currently hosts the Put Me On SWITCH podcast and hosts musicians and entrepreneurs from around the country.

Switch's relationship with Kwesta

Kwesta and DJ Switch go back many years and have kept a solid friendship through collaborations and most recently, Kwesta's 16th Bar legacy concert.

Switch was among the DJs booked to celebrate Kwesta's musical journey along with his loyal supporters. Reason (Sizwe Alakine) also made an appearance and showed his appreciation to Kwesta in a recent Briefly News report.

Touchline is another rapper whose shown his admiration to Kwesta, also calling him his idol. Briefly News shared Touchline's praises to the K1 emcee for always having his back.

