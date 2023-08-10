Rappers Lil Wayne and Nas attended the prestigious Billboard event honouring the Hip Hop genre

They brought along their daughter Reginae Carter, Wayne's daughter and Destiny Jones, Nas' daughter

Netizens reacted to the video clip, and some are imaging what a collaboration between the rappers would sound like

Rappers Lil Wayne and Nas had a cute family moment with their daughters at a recent red carpet event.

The rappers were honoured at this year's R&B/Hip Hop Power Players event. Image: Christopher Polk, Brandon Todd

Nas and Lil Wayne among the celebrated stars at the Billboard event

Billboard honoured rap legends Lil Wayne and Nas by hosting the 2023 hip hop and RnB Power Players Awards in Los Angeles.

The event, which took place on 8 August at Novo, saw these rappers, as well as the new kid on the block, Ice Spice, and many music executives getting awarded.

Nas and Wayne brought the people closest to them, their daughters, and they strut the red carpet in a cute video posted by @RapHubDaily.

Lil Wayne and Nas's moving acceptance speeches show their love for the genre

When he accepted the award, Lil Wayne said he is not stopping and is gearing up for his next release.

Billboard quoted him saying:

“You already know I gotta give thanks to the man up above, those that we lost, those that we wish were here, we thank you as well… And to my fans, I think I worded it the best way when I said I ain’t s*** without you. This is for y’all."

Nas celebrated his awards, saying he never got honoured in the 90s when he first started rapping. However, he did state that he never intended to win any awards but is honoured that he is.

He was quoted as saying:

“I didn’t get into it for awards, we got into it because we love the art form. 50 years of hip-hop, and we have a concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. 50 years of hip-hop saluting some of the pioneers who inspired me.”

Netizens react to Nas and Lil Wayne's video, asking the two to collaborate

@ramsayalmighty said:

"And they all glowing!"

@EliG1980 said:

"Nothing like the relationship between fathers and daughters. Hanging out with my three at the moment."

@MikeWill_0 said:

"They should drop a collab."

@Ajahlay223 said:

"This is beautiful! 2 goats and their beautiful daughters. Top tier bloodline ."

@mikevsmic23 said:

"It brings joy to my heart when I see our legends aging gracefully."

Sizwe Dhlomo ignites the Nas vs Jay-Z debate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo backed Jay-Z as being the better rapper compared to Nas.

He caused division on Twitter when he said Hov is the GOAT and not Nas. The two New York natives have had fans divided on who is better among them.

