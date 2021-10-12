Nas' net worth, age, children, spouse, albums, investments, education, profiles

While the name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones might not sound familiar, Nas surely does ring a bell. He is an American hip hop recording artist, rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. Nas is famous for his successful studio and collaborative albums over the years.

Nas has sold more than 25 million records across the globe. His debut album Illmatic is often included in the list of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. He is often hailed as one of the world’s top hip hop artists.

Nas' profile summary

Full name: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones Nickname: Nas Escobar, Nasty Nas

Nas Escobar, Nasty Nas Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14th September 1973

: 14th September 1973 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth : Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New City, USA

: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New City, USA Nas' age: 48 years old (as of 2021)

48 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 81 kg

81 kg Nas' height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Religion: Islam

Islam Father : Olu Dara

: Olu Dara Mother: Fannie Ann

Fannie Ann Siblings: Jabari Fret

Jabari Fret Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Kelis

Kelis Nas' children: Destiny Jones, Knight Jones

Destiny Jones, Knight Jones Profession : Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, entrepreneur

: Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, entrepreneur Instagram: @nas

@nas Facebook: NAS

NAS Twitter: @nas

@nas Net worth: $70 million

Nas' biography

Nas was born on 14th September 1973 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City, USA. His parents are Olu Dara (father) and Fannie Ann (mother). His father is a musician by profession, while his mother works in the United States postal services. He has one sibling, Jabari Fret, who is also a singer.

He holds American nationality and was raised in a Muslim family. Since he grew up in a family of musicians, he was mainly interested in it. As a result, he dropped out of school to become a full-time singer.

Career

The singer began his career by playing the trumpet when he was still a young boy. In 1991 he had a live performance in Barbeque by the main source. The following year, he was signed by the Columbia Record label, where he released his solo album in 1994.

Since then, he continued to work with many record labels. In addition, he released many solo and collaborative albums and songs such as:

Nas' albums

1994 - Illmatic

1996 - It Was Written

1999 - I Am

1999 - Nastradamus

2001 - Stillmatic

2002 - God's Son

2004 - Street's Disciple

2006 - Hip Hop Is Dead

2008 - Untitled

2012 - Life Is Good

2018 - Nasir

2020 - King's Disease

2021 - King's Disease II

1997 - The Album (with the Firm)

2010 - Distant Relatives (with Damian Marley)

Nas' songs

The Message

One Mic

Affirmative Action

Represent

The World is Yours

Patience

You're Da Man

Death Row East

Rewind

Hate Me Now

Shootouts

Body in the Trunk

Doo Rags

It's Mine

In addition to music, Nas ventured into the film industry as an actor. He made his film debut in 1998, starring Sincere in Belly. The following year, he starred Drug Dealer In Too Deep, followed by Det Art Rice in Ticker and Isa Paige in Sacred is the Flesh, both in 2001.

Some of the Nas' movies and TV shows include:

1998 - Belly as Sincere

as Sincere 1999 - In Too Deep as Drug Dealer

as Drug Dealer 2001 - Ticker as Det. Art "Fuzzy" Rice

as Det. Art "Fuzzy" Rice 2001 - Sacred is the Flesh as Isa Paige

as Isa Paige 2010 - Hawaii Five-0 as Gordon Smith

as Gordon Smith 2013 - Black Nativity as Prophet Isaiah

as Prophet Isaiah 2014 - Hidden Colors 3: The Rules of Racism as Himself

as Himself 2014 - Nas: Time Is Illmatic

2016 - Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

2016 - The Get Down as Narrator

as Narrator 2017 - American Epic: The Big Bang as Himself

as Himself 2017 - The American Epic Sessions

2018 - Monster as Raymond "Sunset" Green

as Raymond "Sunset" Green 2019 - Gully Boy as Executive producer[189][190]

as Executive producer[189][190] 2019 - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men as Himself

as Himself 2020 - The Last Dance as Himself

as Himself 2020 - SMOKE: Marijuana + Black America as Narrator, Executive producer

as Narrator, Executive producer 2021 - Mary J. Blige's My Life as Himself

Nas' investments

Apart from his successful career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actor, Nas has made several other investments. They include:

He invested an undisclosed six-figure sum into Mass Appeal Magazine.

He opened his sneaker store.

He invested in a job search app maker called Proven.

He invested as part of a $2.8million round in viral video startup ViralGains to Queens-bridge venture partners portfolio.

He partnership with Hennessy and has been working with their "Wild Rabbit" campaign.

He joined forces with New York City soul food restaurant Sweet Chick.

Nas' ex-wife and children

Nas is currently divorced. However, he was previously married to Kelis. The duo exchanged their wedding vows in 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia, after dating for two years. They have one son, Knight Jones, born on 21st July 2009.

They divorced in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. The singer is the father to a daughter, Destiny Knight (15th June 1994), from Nas' relationship with ex-fiancee, Carmen Bryan.

Nas' net worth

The singer has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021. He has earned such a massive sum of money from his successful career as a singer and actor. He also gains huge sums of money from his entrepreneurial ventures.

Nas' fast facts

Who is Nas? He is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. How old is Nas? He is 48 years old as of 2021. He was born on 14th September 1973 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Who are Nas' parents? His parents are Olu Dara (father) and Fannie Ann (mother). Is Nas' married? No, he is not. He is currently divorced from his ex-wife Kelis. Who are Nas' children? His children are Destiny Jones (daughter) and Knight Jones (son). How much is Nas' net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021.

Without a doubt, Nas' net worth keeps increasing in 2021. He has enjoyed great fame and wealth in almost equal measures. His career has been a tremendous success and we cannot wait for his new album and performance.

