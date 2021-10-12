Nas' net worth, age, children, spouse, albums, investments, education, profiles
While the name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones might not sound familiar, Nas surely does ring a bell. He is an American hip hop recording artist, rapper, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. Nas is famous for his successful studio and collaborative albums over the years.
Nas has sold more than 25 million records across the globe. His debut album Illmatic is often included in the list of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. He is often hailed as one of the world’s top hip hop artists.
Nas' profile summary
- Full name: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones
- Nickname: Nas Escobar, Nasty Nas
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 14th September 1973
- Birth sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New City, USA
- Nas' age: 48 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Weight: 81 kg
- Nas' height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Religion: Islam
- Father: Olu Dara
- Mother: Fannie Ann
- Siblings: Jabari Fret
- Marital status: Divorced
- Spouse: Kelis
- Nas' children: Destiny Jones, Knight Jones
- Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, entrepreneur
- Instagram: @nas
- Facebook: NAS
- Twitter: @nas
- Net worth: $70 million
Nas' biography
Nas was born on 14th September 1973 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York City, USA. His parents are Olu Dara (father) and Fannie Ann (mother). His father is a musician by profession, while his mother works in the United States postal services. He has one sibling, Jabari Fret, who is also a singer.
He holds American nationality and was raised in a Muslim family. Since he grew up in a family of musicians, he was mainly interested in it. As a result, he dropped out of school to become a full-time singer.
Career
The singer began his career by playing the trumpet when he was still a young boy. In 1991 he had a live performance in Barbeque by the main source. The following year, he was signed by the Columbia Record label, where he released his solo album in 1994.
Since then, he continued to work with many record labels. In addition, he released many solo and collaborative albums and songs such as:
Nas' albums
- 1994 - Illmatic
- 1996 - It Was Written
- 1999 - I Am
- 1999 - Nastradamus
- 2001 - Stillmatic
- 2002 - God's Son
- 2004 - Street's Disciple
- 2006 - Hip Hop Is Dead
- 2008 - Untitled
- 2012 - Life Is Good
- 2018 - Nasir
- 2020 - King's Disease
- 2021 - King's Disease II
- 1997 - The Album (with the Firm)
- 2010 - Distant Relatives (with Damian Marley)
Nas' songs
- The Message
- One Mic
- Affirmative Action
- Represent
- The World is Yours
- Patience
- You're Da Man
- Death Row East
- Rewind
- Hate Me Now
- Shootouts
- Body in the Trunk
- Doo Rags
- It's Mine
In addition to music, Nas ventured into the film industry as an actor. He made his film debut in 1998, starring Sincere in Belly. The following year, he starred Drug Dealer In Too Deep, followed by Det Art Rice in Ticker and Isa Paige in Sacred is the Flesh, both in 2001.
Some of the Nas' movies and TV shows include:
- 1998 - Belly as Sincere
- 1999 - In Too Deep as Drug Dealer
- 2001 - Ticker as Det. Art "Fuzzy" Rice
- 2001 - Sacred is the Flesh as Isa Paige
- 2010 - Hawaii Five-0 as Gordon Smith
- 2013 - Black Nativity as Prophet Isaiah
- 2014 - Hidden Colors 3: The Rules of Racism as Himself
- 2014 - Nas: Time Is Illmatic
- 2016 - Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
- 2016 - The Get Down as Narrator
- 2017 - American Epic: The Big Bang as Himself
- 2017 - The American Epic Sessions
- 2018 - Monster as Raymond "Sunset" Green
- 2019 - Gully Boy as Executive producer[189][190]
- 2019 - Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men as Himself
- 2020 - The Last Dance as Himself
- 2020 - SMOKE: Marijuana + Black America as Narrator, Executive producer
- 2021 - Mary J. Blige's My Life as Himself
Nas' investments
Apart from his successful career in the entertainment industry as a singer and actor, Nas has made several other investments. They include:
- He invested an undisclosed six-figure sum into Mass Appeal Magazine.
- He opened his sneaker store.
- He invested in a job search app maker called Proven.
- He invested as part of a $2.8million round in viral video startup ViralGains to Queens-bridge venture partners portfolio.
- He partnership with Hennessy and has been working with their "Wild Rabbit" campaign.
- He joined forces with New York City soul food restaurant Sweet Chick.
Nas' ex-wife and children
Nas is currently divorced. However, he was previously married to Kelis. The duo exchanged their wedding vows in 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia, after dating for two years. They have one son, Knight Jones, born on 21st July 2009.
They divorced in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. The singer is the father to a daughter, Destiny Knight (15th June 1994), from Nas' relationship with ex-fiancee, Carmen Bryan.
Nas' net worth
The singer has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021. He has earned such a massive sum of money from his successful career as a singer and actor. He also gains huge sums of money from his entrepreneurial ventures.
Nas' fast facts
- Who is Nas? He is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur.
- How old is Nas? He is 48 years old as of 2021. He was born on 14th September 1973 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
- Who are Nas' parents? His parents are Olu Dara (father) and Fannie Ann (mother).
- Is Nas' married? No, he is not. He is currently divorced from his ex-wife Kelis.
- Who are Nas' children? His children are Destiny Jones (daughter) and Knight Jones (son).
- How much is Nas' net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021.
Without a doubt, Nas' net worth keeps increasing in 2021. He has enjoyed great fame and wealth in almost equal measures. His career has been a tremendous success and we cannot wait for his new album and performance.
