The Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition which was in its fifth season has now reached its end with Sweet Guluva being the winner

Former reality TV star Ashley Ogle was arguably the most talked about housemate even after her eviction

At the finale, former housemate Ashley Ogle attended the finals and looked stunning in a black two-piece dress

Ashley Ogle looked stunning at the 'Big Brother Mzansi' finale.

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most talked-about reality TV shows, Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition, has finally concluded with Sweet Guluva as the winner. Former housemate Ashley Ogle attended the finale watch party, and her look stole the show.

Ashley Ogle turns heads at BBMzansi finale

The controversial housemate Ashley Ogle joined the watch party in Sandton along with the other evicted housemates. She wore a black two-piece dress designed by Fixed By Lindz.

On Instagram, Ashley captioned her post, "Gone girl" and posted gorgeous photos from the photoshoot.

Following her eviction, Ashley thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

"The close of an extraordinary chapter; one defined by resilience, passion, and countless unforgettable moments. As we turn the page, we carry with us the lessons learned, the memories made, and an enduring sense of pride in all that’s been achieved.

Ashley will forever be our champion, not just for the wins, but for the heart, dedication, and inspiration that left a lasting impact. Here’s to the end of something remarkable and the start of an even brighter journey ahead," she wrote.

Ashley Ogle rocked a gorgeous gown at the 'Big Brother Mzansi' finale.

Source: Instagram

What Mzansi had to say about Ashley Ogle's looks

Fans gushed over Ashley Ogle, saying she looked stunning in her dress. Here is what many people had to say.

@lalatumie gushed:

"Ashley is beautiful I still can't believe yall tried to downplay our baby's beauty."

@JIdaIKO exclaimed:

"Women all over the world, take a page from her book and learn how to be a support system to your man today!"

@CindyMthethwa3 exclaimed:

"She looks stunning."

@blockxs remarked:

"This lady is stunning."

@thandekaMazie laughed:

"You people will be sick of Ashley on this internet. She will not let ya'll forget that her boyfriend is a Millionaire."

@nakuyadowi stated:

"Whoever gifted my girl this dress, God bless you, immensely. Your own will not spoil. This is such a slay and her body just finished the look. She won the best-dressed hands down."

@thabelomaanda exclaimed:

"Wow! Ashley ate. Face card of the season."

@symply_kimm said:

"When it’s all is said and done, Ashley was the best housemate this season. She's so gorgeous."

Ashley Ogle settles into new territory with new Joburg apartment

In a previous report from Briefly News Ashley Ogle has settled into her new Johannesburg apartment. It is unclear whether her fans gifted her the apartment or she is renting it.

This is a step further as she pursues new adventures with her newfound fame after exiting Big Brother Mzansi.

A few netizens have now started calling other fans to help Ashley purchase a new car. Fans have congratulated her and wished her well on her new adventures, while others have joked about her man, Sweet Guluva, buying her furniture when he wins.

