A woman was having her wedding photoshoot at the Union Buildings and was met with strangers eagerly ululating for her

The lady was in her gown while walking on the lawns of the establishment and was accompanied by a photographer

South Africans found the video to be heart-warming and discussed how people in the country love seeing people getting married

A woman felt happy after a group of strangers were ululating while she took some photos for her wedding at the Union Buildings. Images: Morsa Images/ Getty Images, mafabrutus_photography

A woman having a photoshoot on the lawns of the Union Buildings experienced a wave of celebratory ululating from strangers chilling on the lawns. The lady was walking with her photographer when the sounds came from all sides, making her happy and somewhat shy.

A celebration of love

TikTokker mafabrutus_photography was the person behind the photoshoot and shared the clip on his TikTok page where he shared the final results of the photos. South Africans were incredibly happy for the woman and loved how people across Mzansi like to join in on wedding events.

Weddings are an event

Weddings in South Africa are truly a sight to behold. The many cultures the country has means that people will be spoiled for choice when seeing traditional celebrations. The different Nguni cultures come with their practices and dress codes. Oftentimes, the bride and groom can be seen in brightly coloured clothes at traditional weddings.

South Africans love being part of wedding celebrations, and the people at the Union Buildings are proof of it. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

South Africans discussed how people in the country love weddings and made hilarious remarks about how Donald Trump should see what's happening in the country.

Thami Lutya605 said:

"Donald Trump : Bad things are happening in South Africa. South Africans : riye riye riye riye 😌🎉"

Beyond Believe Beauty the bride commented:

"I felt so special ❤️❤️ I will remember this forever! This is what we call South Africa 👏"

Cosmo mentioned:

'I saw a comment on a another video and it said "I could do anything if I had a group of black people cheering me on" the comment was from a white guy.'

oupashaun posted:

"Next thing those people are going to stand up and follow them then it becomes one hell of a party 😂"

Little Star🌻🌻 🤩 ⭐ shared

"Bride: I want something small and close, family and friends only Southies 🇿🇦: We are all family and friends ❤️🤣"

Kamilah said:

"I accompanied a school choir to the US and we did this to a couple looking for a photoshoot spot. We can’t help but love love guys, not matter where 😭"

Makhaya🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"There is no wedding without ululating in South Africa. That's how we say may the great God protect your marriage in everything. Be Blessed."

Briefly News previously reported that the spirit of celebration was in the air when a clip of an interracial couple getting hitched at a traditional Xhosa wedding was shared online.

