A dad had South Africa howling after peacefully eating some takeaway while his toddler slept.

Source: TikTok

South Africans know how to capture a relatable experience and one man did this in a hilarious way. A father peacefully enjoyed a takeaway meal while his toddler slept and Mzansi related to the experience and shared similar stories.

Just for laughs

TikTokker sphelelewandile shared the skit on his TikTok page. The man has built up a large following on the platform with hundreds and thousands of followers watching his content. The he shared showed him using his kid as a table while he chows down on his McDonalds meal.

See the clip below:

Jokes galore

sphelelewandile is a creative funny man on TikTok. The content creator has videos reaching millions of views and has accumulated over 25 million likes on his page. One of his pinned videos is a hilarious take on the opening credits found in old school soapies from the mid-2000s.

Scores of commenters on the dad's videos share how they find his content relatable. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Another clip shows the man doing a side-splitting rendition of how gospel singers used to shoot their videos back in the day, that ends with him dramatically rolling across the shore of a beach. South Africans find his content deeply relatable and the clip he posted above is no different.

Netizens had a lot to say about their own experiences when it comes to hiding or eating food away from the eyes of eager and hungry toddlers.

Read the comments below:

Tears said:

"I ate my magnum while my daughter was bathing and I threw the wrap the next day at work 😭 because I know she will check the bin for evidence 😂"

LihleBhebhe 🇿🇦 mentioned:

"I went into the bathroom to each chocolate 😭 She heard me unwrapping it🤣"

Nandipha Mini commented:

"I went to eat my chocolate behind the house to avoid my three-year-old 🤣"

Andile Seluma posted:

"My sister and I ate KFC in the car because of her kids. They smelled it on us 😭"

Satoro said:

"Mina when I was growing up my parents told me meat and takeaways were not for kids. I didn't believe dem but not now that I am an Adult I believe it💯"

ZaneleCoka shared:

"Sometimes I feel bad for driving to the nearest mall to buy a burger and ice cream for myself and eat it in the car before coming home to my kids."

Shazlak mentioned:

"They should have warned us before we became parents… That we have to share everything we eat with them 😭"

