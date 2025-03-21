A man experienced a wave of digital applause after he shared a clip of himself giving a stellar performance in a shopping mall

The gent is a singer who has a love for music and his TikTok shows how much he has a knack for giving a show

South Africans couldn't believe their ears when the talented chap started singing and enthusiastically praised him

A gent was praised after giving a raw and passionate singing performance in a shopping mall. Images: darxkinofficial

Mzansi is brimming with talent and sometimes it pops up unexpectedly. A man decided to show off his vocal chops by giving a passionate performance in a mall. The raw vocal talent of the dude was praised with many believing he's going far in life.

Vocals like an angel

The talent belongs to TikTokker darxkinofficial who has shared many of his spontaneous performances with his audience of over 100,000 followers. The clip he shared was accompanied by a caption that read:

"It's the reactions for me... Have a blessed week ahead."

The man began his performance as soon as he was done paying for all his items.

See the video below:

Singing is his thing

The TikTokker is quite serious about his talents and has even released an EP. He also offers his services to those interested. One post on his TikTok page read:

"Guys please book me for shows, I'll only charge R2000 for this month."

The rest of his TikTok page is dedicated to him expressing his talents and showing off his flamboyant personality and sense of style. Commenters in several videos shared the same kindness as the one he shared above.

The talented man has clips of him getting creative in studio-like settings. Image: Image Source

People praised his vocal chops and wished for him to have a fruitful career with his talents.

Read the comments below:

Efficient PB said:

"It's a yes from me. TikTokkers what do you say 🔥"

Vezz mentioned:

"Guys let’s make him famous! He doesn’t even have to try! Please South Africa let’s make him famous."

NIRO commented:

"Never went to music school, no vocal training, what an amazing talent... I actually got goosebumps."

MoniQue posted:

"I would have liked to be the eggs in your hand just be closer and hear you better because WOW! You can sing SING."

Celeste shared:

"It's at this moment where Simon decides to hit the golden buzzer."

Debs said:

"You are a star 👌🏽👌🏽😊 And I press the golden buzzer 🥳 🎊 Very talented, I like 👍🏼 I love ❤️"

Farzaaanah Vallie ❤️ mentioned:

"Sadly people judge simply based on looks. If you don't fit the criteria by looks then they don't care about Talent. What a spectacular voice you have! 😩"

