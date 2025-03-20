A gent got Mzansi giggling after he shared a clip of himself showing off the technology found on his new smart TV

The clip shows the man shouting out some commands to his device with the voice assistant responding quickly

Netizens were amazed by the speed of the device and discussed which brand was better for a great viewing experience

SA was left howling after a man abused the flashy technology of his smart TV. Images: mrmoloi11

Source: TikTok

South Africans were left amused and impressed after a man shared a clip of himself telling his TV what to do via voice commands. The device was able to pick up every word he said without the same type of delay usually found in smart TVs.

Tech is the future

TikTokker mrmoloi11 posted the clip of himself bossing his new toy around. The clip starts with him asking the TV to play a specific song. It then shows him asking it to increase the volume of the device while he continues to dance. The video inspired Mzansi to discuss the best TVs to purchase on the market.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The rise of new technologies

Several commenters and the man himself pointed out that he was using a Skyworth TV and showed some love for the brand. One person pointed out that what he was doing wasn't too special because people can purchase a TV box that can allow a TV to have such capabilities. Some new TVs come with fancy 4K panels with many bells and whistles.

Smart TVs are filled with all kinds of impressive software and hardware to wow viewers. Image: SimpleImages

Source: Getty Images

Skyworth has made a big name for itself over the years. The company's TVs can be found in many electronic stores across the country and are loved for their affordable prices. Netizens had a lot to say about TVs and asked the gent which one he bought.

Read the comments below:

Ronnym electrical and Mec said:

"I will stand by the window as a neighbour and say goggle switch the TV off😂"

ChizzCake asked:

"How am I not using my Google TV to its full capacity like this?😅"

Thabang commented:

"Every TV does that, even if it's not a Google TV. As long as you have a TV box connected to your flat-screen TV, it will definitely do that, simple."

Joy_Owamie❤ mentioned:

"I think it’s final I’m getting my mom a Google TV next time😭"

Bwalya Bwalya🙏❤️❤️ posted:

"Lord bless me with money so that I can buy this tv🤣"

Onalenna Thandeka Motlanye shared:

"The way parents don't like remotes, I swear this will sell faster😭"

Vae Li 🦋 said:

"Off to my house to try it on my TV 🤗😂"

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a daughter pulled a hilarious prank on her mom by pretending to have spent R15K on imported paper, sparking an over-the-top reaction.

previously reported that a daughter pulled a hilarious prank on her mom by pretending to have spent R15K on imported paper, sparking an over-the-top reaction. South Africans were left in laughter after a video surfaced online showing a man with a Porsche stranded on the road after running out of petrol.

A Xhosa lady showed off her expensive designer gifts from her bae and gave Mzansi ladies chest pains. South African huns drooled all over their screens as they admired the woman’s luxurious presents from her thoughtful man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News