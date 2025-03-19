The internet was in stitches after a gent was captured on the road with a Porsche as he ran out of petrol

The TikTok video gained massive traction and sparked a debate online among Mzansi netizens

Briefly News takes a look at what people can do when they find themselves out of petrol and more

South Africans were left in laughter after a video surfaced online showing a man with a Porsche stranded on the road after running out of petrol.

Mzansi was in laughter as they cracked jokes over a man with a Porsche who ran out of petrol in a video.

SA amused by man with Porsche for running out of petrol

The clip which was shared by @fun_with_g on TikTok quickly went viral, capturing the irony of the situation, as the luxury car’s owner faced the same predicament as an average vehicle owner.

In the video, the gent can be seen pouring petrol into his high-end sports car as it was halted by a lack of fuel on the main road in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront.

Passersby, some filming the scene, could hardly believe their eyes as they watched the driver pour fuel into his whip. In a country where the cost of fuel is often a topic of conversation, the sight of a Porsche running out of petrol provided a mix of humour and disbelief.

Many South African online users didn’t hold back, as they took to TikTok to poke fun at the incident. The video went viral on the internet serving as a reminder that, no matter how expensive or luxurious the car is, even the most seasoned drivers can sometimes fall victim to simple, everyday mishaps.

Take a look at the video below:

SA cracks jokes over the Porsche car’s lack of petrol

While some found the situation amusing, others couldn’t help but sympathise with the man, acknowledging that anyone could make such a mistake. However, the incident quickly became a source of entertainment, with memes and jokes circulating across social media platforms.

Mr Jon T said:

"Don't be fooled by what people drive and wear and think they better off, the struggle is real."

Granville Bezuidy expressed:

"He was too busy making more millions he didn't even take note of the petrol being low due to being on business calls while driving healthy problems."

Oscar.RSA commented:

"The economy is doing wonderfully."

Sugar wrote:

"He is too busy running meetings to watch a petrol gauge."

South Africans poked fun at a man with a Porsche who ran out of petrol.

What to do when you run out of petrol

When running out of petrol, prioritise safety on highways according to Motor Happy driving in the emergency lane and using hazards to alert other drivers is super important when faced with such a situation.

Conserve petrol by turning off the air conditioner and driving at 30 to 45km per hour. Park safely in the yellow lane and contact friends for help. For petrol vehicles, ask for five litres of petrol, while diesel cars require specialist care.

If friends or family are unavailable, contact insurance companies or roadside assistance companies. Many insurers offer roadside assistance, and service plans that include fuel delivery. Stay calm, ensure petrol is available, and charge your phone for help. Stay vigilant and alert to roadside assistance if you leave your car, as prevention is key.

One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

