A funny moment unfolded online after a video showed a taxi passenger being called out for allegedly wearing a fake designer brand.

A taxi passenger rocked a fake Gucci outfit and was called out by South Africans in a video. Image: Eyewave and The Good Brigade

Passenger called out for wearing fake brand

The footage was posted on Facebook by Laugh With Eddie SA which gained traction on social media leaving netizens amused while others weighed in on the ongoing debate about fashion authenticity.

In the clip, the passenger can be seen sitting in a taxi, waiting for it to fill up, while the people around him poke fun at his Gucci outfit, questioning the authenticity of his clothing.

While the passenger being filmed did not appear to respond, the clip zoomed in on his outfit as the onlooker added playful commentary, sparking laughter and reactions from viewers. The video has since racked up thousands of views, likes, and comments, with Mzansi peeps sharing mixed thoughts on the situation.

While taking to the caption Laugh With Eddie SA simply said the following:

"Hai.. Mzansi you have no peace."

Take a look at the clip below:

People are entertained by the viral video

The footage sparked a debate online about fashion policing, affordability, and self-expression, with many calling for people to show kindness and understanding in such situations. Others argued that wearing counterfeit items disrespects the original designers and dilutes the brand value.

Mufundisi Teacher said:

"It's wrong it's not even funny."

Gift Braundi expressed:

"People shouldn't wear these fakes and he took it to another level, from head to toe, what nonsense is this."

Hendrick Molekoa wrote:

"No Allstars no carvella but all of a sudden Gucci no something is wrong somewhere."

Mahlatse Manamela

Level of disrespect at its highest form

Eno Sithole shared:

"Imagine if companies only made expensive brands and sold only expensive food we would suffer. We have Woolworths, Shoprite and somalians to accommodate all people. People love fashion but can't afford genuine things. Let them be."

Kalakuta Shaw commented:

"That guy is brave I salute these kind of people he didn't care about the next person and why should you? He bought those fake with his own money so I don't see nothing funny coz even those Who drives BMW and Benz some they wear fake even some of your South African Artists wear fake."

South Africans were amused by a man wearing fake Gucci in a taxi. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

