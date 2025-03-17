A gent was captured in a video making rounds on the internet begging a lion for some action at the Pretoria zoo

The individuals who attended the wildlife park for free were left disappointed by the end results

South Africans were amused as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some cracked jokes

A light-hearted moment at Pretoria zoo has gone viral after a local gent was filmed attempting to get a lion’s attention which left online users amused.

A man at Pretoria Zoo amused Mzansi as he begged for a lion’s attention in a video. Image: Massimo Mei and Stephen Zigier

Gent begging lion for some action at Pretoria Zoo

The man’s humorous antics were captured in a TikTok video which was posted by @kgethi14 and is currently making rounds online, sparking laughter and playful commentary across Mzansi.

In the clip, the man can seen and heard making sounds as though he were a lion. He also went on to call upon the big cat in hopes of getting a reaction.

Visitors nearby can be heard laughing in the background, enjoying the man’s comedic persistence. At one point, the gent even mimics a roar in an attempt to spark some movement from the lion, but the king of the jungle remains cool and collected, offering no response or sight of the lion.

While taking to TikTok, @kgethi14 shared that they entered the zoo for free, and the lions were unbothered as they didn’t make an appearance. The gent continued his playful attempts which left peeps cracking up.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is entertained by the man's antics at the zoo

The video has gathered thousands of views, likes, and comments, with many South Africans relating to the man’s humour and love for wildlife. Some joked about the lion while others praised the gent for bringing joy and entertainment to an ordinary zoo visit.

Caroline Diseko said:

"South Africa is truly not for beginners the lady holding the fence njani."

Ofentse Leshawn cracked a joke saying:

"Anything free has no peace."

@Banetsi.M shared:

"I saw this guy yesterday Ai he was making noise shem."

Desmondcatfish wrote:

"We went there for picnics, there were no animals there, only lion and tiger were active."

Str8 Talker expressed:

"There’s no free entrance that has succeeded haa haaaaa."

Oscar.RSA commented:

"They rented those lions from Kruger National Park. The lion can't give its best on a months lease agreement."

CLIFF replied:

"This is why I would choose wildlife safari over any Zoo very private, there’s peace and quiet."

Saartjiematthysen suggested:

"Next time limit the number of people per day to have less stress on the animals and then free entrance should be restricted to always ensure the safety of the animals and people."

A man at Pretoria Zoo amused Mzansi as he begged for a lion’s attention in a video. Image: Anup Shah

