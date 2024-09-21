A zoo visitor in China was furious and demanded their money back after seeing fake pandas in an enclosure

The pandas were Chow Chows, and the zoo claimed the painted animals were not pandas but 'panda dogs'

Social media users in the comment section could not help but express laughter at the unusual animals

The highlight of any zoo visit is experiencing the wonder of seeing exotic animals up close in their natural glory. However, one visitor was sorely disappointed when they saw painted pups instead of pandas.

Chow Chow, for now

The TikTok account for the international publication The Sun (@thesun) shared a video showing two dogs painted black and white to mimic pandas at a Chinese zoo. The animals, believed to be Chow Chows, had black paint around their eyes, ears and legs, while the rest of their bodies remained white.

The post's caption stated that a zoo visitor demanded their money back after hearing the 'pandas' suddenly bark.

According to Daily Mail, the zoo admitted it had dyed the Chow Chows. However, it denied misleading people, as it never claimed the dogs were pandas. Instead, it said they were 'panda dogs.'

Internet laughs at fake pandas

Many social media users gathered in the comment section to joke about the unusual animals.

@shers1 said to app users:

"I think that’s more entertaining than actual pandas."

@bomborcs found humour in the situation, writing:

"This is a new low, even for China."

@user75428913345 felt sorry for the painted pups:

"They look so hot and stressed, panting in the sun."

@aussieboyrural wrote in the comment section:

"Pandas from Shein."

@capt.britain laughed and said:

"I want to meet the genius who thought no one would tell the difference."

@neilmj1984 shared with the online community:

"This is objectively the funniest thing that has ever happened."

