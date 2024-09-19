South Africans are demanding their money back after Janet Jackson cancelled her DStv Delicious performance

The singer pulled out after her brother's tragic passing, and fans feel it wouldn't be worth attending the show anymore

Mzansi is demanding refunds from the festival organisers and isn't willing to negotiate

Janet Jackson caused quite an uproar after cancelling her DStv Delicious performance that many fans now want their money back.

Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious performance

Singer, Janet Jackson, was recently faced with the task of cancelling her shows after her brother, Tito, passed away.

The founding member of the Jackson 5 died on 15 September 2024 from a heart attack, which subsequently called for his sister to cancel her shows, including the DStv Delicious Festival.

In a statement shared by the festival organisers, Janet's team revealed that the singer would not be performing anymore, confirming fans' suspicions:

"Janet's brother, Tito, passed away this past Sunday. For obvious reasons, Janet has to cancel her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival to be with her family."

Moreover, management stated that it would be in talks to have Janet return for the next festival:

"Management is making plans to come back next year. Janet also wishes to thank her South African fans for the warm and heartfelt support she's receiving at this difficult time."

Mzansi demands refunds from DStv Delicious

Despite understanding the circumstances, Janet's South African fans want their money back:

edaroseofficial said:

"Hi, condolences to the Jackson family. I would appreciate a refund for my Saturday ticket. I only bought it to see Janet."

OupaTladi wrote:

"The #dstvdelicious Saturday tickets holders deserves to get discounts since main act will not be available, I think it'll be fair that way."

_Ms_Lebo posted:

"Nah, guys, don't do this. Don't ignore the obvious option here. Refund the people."

_thabile_m responded:

"Can we get refunds, please? 'Cause I bought my ticket just to see her perform."

