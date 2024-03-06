The R20 special at the Johannesburg Zoo drew a huge crowd that was excited to see the animals

A video showing Joburg residents lining up to get into the establishment was posted on TikTok

The footage got netizens on the platform debating about what people would go through to capitalise on a deal

People lined up outside the Johannesburg Zoo in Rosebank. Image: @seithati_sn

Source: TikTok

Everyone loves marked-down prices! But how many people are willing to stand in long queues just to save a few bucks?

People flock to Johannesburg Zoo

These residents had no problem waiting for long just to make the most of the R20 entrance fee special at the Johannesburg Zoo.

One TikTokker @seithati_sn shared the cheap plug on her account. However, she said she waited in line for one hour before she got inside.

Video captures crowds

The video gained a lot of traction with over 512,000 views. Many viewers admitted that the price was enticing but others said they don't have the patience to queue up.

TikTok users discuss the entrance fee special

Some people in the comments section said they rather go to the zoo on weekdays to avoid the crowd.

@Lele said:

"But the clinic line they would go home cause it’s too long. "

@bokkas01 suggested:

"Must learn to wake up early. I was there at 8am and stood 15 mins in the line and by 1pm, I was on my way home."

@MphazimaNomfundo wrote:

"I want to take my boy, I guess I'm taking one day's leave and he's not doing to creche. We going to on a Tuesday."

@Kelly_Ace21 posted:

"It can never be me. I don't have any patience. "

@caroltkkk mentioned:

"It's much better to go during the week."

@Nele commented:

"Definitely going there during the week before the 29th with my baby girl. Will be early we can't miss this one thank you boo. "

@Musa_Simlane stated:

"Mara were supposed to have seen this one coming I mean month end? R20? Everyone has R20 at the end of the month."

@bonifacemavundla added:

"I'm going there. Nobody can stop me. Hmmmm. "

