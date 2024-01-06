Zooany South Africans took to social media to discuss the state of the Pretoria Zoo, and people had lots to say

Online users on Twitter complained about how the sanctuary for animals disappointed them when they visited in 2024

People gave their honest reviews about the Pretoria facility, and it was not looking good for the Gauteng-based zoo

People on social media did not have good things to say about Pretoria Zoo. The location was trending on social media, and many people were sad to see the facility run down.

Pretoria Zoo was trending on X over its bad conditions, and many complained. Image: Roberta Ciuccio / TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

The animal sanctuary in Gauteng welcomes visitors, but many people are not sure why. Netizens discussed the videos showing the state of the zoo.

Pretoria Zoo catches heat on X

Online users on Twitter were savage while discussing the zoo in Pretoria. A post showing the interior of the facility went viral with over 800,000 views.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

What is wrong with Pretoria zoo?

Online users complained that the facility was not worth visiting. Peeps complained that there was little to nothing to see in the zoo.

See the post by @leratohoeffele that sparked the conversation below:

SA disappointed by Pretoria zoo

Online users commented on various posts expressing their frustration with the under-equipped zoo. People did not hold back as they gave their honest thoughts.

@kwena commented:

"Visited in 2022, what a disaster. Many animals were sick with open wounds, others looked weak and their habitat looked messy. Yep, animal habit, especially those like zoos need to be kept clean."

@LeratoHoeffele added:

"Exactly! I also remember it as a Great Zoo. We went with my in laws from Germany I was so embarrassed."

@tweetyberdey wrote:

"Friends of mine took their family from overseas there this weekend because it used to be such an awesome zoo, and they were so disappointed to see it in such a state."

@cherylh2707 was upset:

"Went there before Xmas…so disappointed, Pretoria Zoo was once the place to go as it was so up kept! So, so sad what animals are left need homes for their sanity."

@maphokamokutle remarked:

"There's only goats and 1 tired lion."

@LOtheOG exclaimed:

"Bathong! This is so disappointing. How did the best zoo get to this state?"

Man moves into estate with rhinos and zebras

Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal man's new neighbours include zebras and rhinoceros.

This is because the lucky man moved into Kragga Kamma Game Park's Residential Estate with wild animals.

The country has many estates where the residents share the land with some of nature's children. This man moved into one such estate, surrounded by the horned herbivores and the striped cousins of horses and donkeys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News