A TikTok video shows the moment a group of people got in trouble. They were having fun in Cape Town on a beach.

A TikTok video shows people in Cape Town at Clifton Beach being loud. Image: @thatgentshay

The video of the people having their fun interrupted received more than 5,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were not impressed with them.

Capetonians kicked off Clifton beach

A TikTokker @thatgentshay posted a video showing the cold security beach. In the video, the caption details that the security came to take their speakers away.

Beachgoers face backlash over Clifton beach

Online users were divided over the video recorded at Clifton beach. Some said they were being too loud, while others argued that it was just young people having fun.

Imaan Alfred said:

"Note to self avoid Clifton this festive."

ping wrote:

"Clifton really isn’t the same anymore."

Ms K added:

"Monwabisi is closer to home why take 10 trains and Ubers to Clifton man."

Loveable lady commented:

"No issues with people having fun, however why must some people think only their fun matters? Why can't we enjoy things with respect for others also."

Cyahbonga added:

"If tourists should come with speakers City of Cape Town will even give them extension cords and Aux cables for that speaker."

Charlene engelbrect countered:

"It's only the matriculants as long as they behave. only once a year."

matt was upset:

"This is what happens when Khayelitsha and Langa comes down"

Buyezo Tshikida joked:

"Clifton'elitsha."

Beaches get congested during festive season

A lot of people flock to the beach in December. South Africans were amazed by how bad things were.

