A youngsters' party ended in drama after parents crashed it. Images: @vilanee3

Somewhere in South Africa, a party didn't end well.

In a TikTok video shared by @vilanee3, parents crashed a teenagers' party.

In the video, a group of parents stood at the entrance where the youngsters were partying, shouting at them for their actions.

At the end of the video, the parents tell the youth to leave the place.

According to @vilanee3, this was the second location where the youngsters were supposed to Groove. However, it was a "second location gone wrong" situation.

The video got over 33k likes, with many TikTokkers laughing at the chaotic video.

"'What the hell are you?' I would've responded by saying 'I'm a unicorn' I mean mamzo you can see I'm a human being moss.."

"My lil bro hosted a party in my brand new house that I haven't opened even for family...I am still hurt na ngoku forgiveness is far from me."

"The girl in the Grey denim jacket with braids is regretting all her life decisions ."

"'Uit uit uit.'"

"The girl in the Grey denim jacket with braids is regretting all her life decisions ."

"Knowing myself I would've failed to hold my laugh in this situation."

"It's giving siya phuma tata ."

A parent forced her daughter to leave Groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who forced her daughter to leave Groove.

One TikTok video shows how a young woman's night of fun ended with drama. The young lady went viral after people saw she left a party in the worst way.

@eddy_mashele posted a video showing a young girl's partying time that got interrupted. The young lady's grandmother arrived at her party to fetch her.

