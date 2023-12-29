Second Location Gone Wrong: Parents Crash Youngsters’ Party, TikTok Video Goes Viral
- The youngsters were met with angry parents as they were trying to have fun in peace
- The women crashed the youth's party, shouting at them for their partying behaviour
- The online users reacted to the lady's crashing the children's party with laughter
Somewhere in South Africa, a party didn't end well.
In a TikTok video shared by @vilanee3, parents crashed a teenagers' party.
In the video, a group of parents stood at the entrance where the youngsters were partying, shouting at them for their actions.
See the parents ending what was supposed to be a good party
At the end of the video, the parents tell the youth to leave the place.
According to @vilanee3, this was the second location where the youngsters were supposed to Groove. However, it was a "second location gone wrong" situation.
TikTokkers found the video funny
The video got over 33k likes, with many TikTokkers laughing at the chaotic video.
@Heatedsunflower said:
"'What the hell are you?' I would've responded by saying 'I'm a unicorn' I mean mamzo you can see I'm a human being moss.."
@ZAN-DILE ASMR shared:
"My lil bro hosted a party in my brand new house that I haven't opened even for family...I am still hurt na ngoku forgiveness is far from me."
@Tracy M said:
"The girl in the Grey denim jacket with braids is regretting all her life decisions ."
@Mpho Mtshali commented:
"'Uit uit uit.'"
@u.sisanda_ shared:
"Knowing myself I would've failed to hold my laugh in this situation."
@le.tlom commented:
"It's giving siya phuma tata ."
Source: Briefly News