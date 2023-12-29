A South African woman made a TikTok video showing people her life after the death of her mother

The caring sis took her brother through traditionally becoming a man and their relationship is so special

Social media users flooded the comment section as they showed support for the two orphans

People love seeing stories of orphaned kids who have happy endings, and this was just the case for these two South African siblings, who had Mzansi feeling all sentimental over the video that they shared on social media.

An orphaned woman who lost her mother at a tender age helped her younger brother to traditionally become a man. Image: Zamaleta

Source: TikTok

The young man and woman have a harrowing story of losing their mother.

Sister walks younger brother into adulthood

@Zamaleta posted a video on TikTok where she detailed their lives since the passing of their mother. In the video, Zamaleta revealed that they lost their mom when she was a toddler, while her brother was three months old. The lovely lady also stated that she and her brother do not really know much about their late mother as they were really young when she passed.

As the video montage continues to play, it takes us through the life of the caring sister's younger brother. From his early childhood life to him traditionally becoming a man, the clip further showcased how Zamaleta is helping her little brother into adulthood. She captioned the image, saying:

“Made sure his dreams become a reality! My baby brother is now a man! A whole dyan! uBhuti Akheka!”

Watch the video below:

SA moved by orphans' story

Pauline was touched, saying:

"This made me cry. You did so well, may God bless y'all abundantly."

Oleyo was moved and ready to cry, adding:

"It's late for me to be crying."

Fatima Montes praised the big sis, saying:

"I am so proud of you."

Nqobile Mswell simply said:

"Love this!"

Charmaine Morake wrote:

"Well done, big sis. Congratulations to your little brother."

Mandelu also hopped onto the comment section to celebrate with the siblings, saying:

"All the best."

4 Orphaned siblings get house built by SAPS

Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba explained how South African police managed to build a home for a brother and sister. The children had a distressing story of losing their mother.

South African police stepped in to alleviate the struggles the children faced. Mzansi peeps were touched by their story.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News