A man shared a touching story about how he overcame several trials and tribulations before graduating

Surprice Morole dropped out of college twice, was written off by people who no longer believed in him and lost four family members

He shared his despair and how he lost hope in life before God’s grace delivered him from darkness

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Venda University of Technology IT graduate shared a touching testimony of how although so many odds were stacked against him, he managed to persevere through and obtain his qualification.

Although Surprice Morole completed his matric in 2010, life saw him drop out of tertiary twice resulting in many people, including family members, writing him off. He experienced all this while dealing with loss.

Surprice Morole has overcome a lot of life challenges on the journey to nagging his IT qualification. Image: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"I lost three of my little brothers to death and my mother as well. My world was shattered, I thought to myself that time heals but I didn't want any second of my breath without them,” said Surprice.

The young man shared that in the midst of everything when all hope was lost God picked him up from the trenches.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Even when I didn't see a purpose of living, it is the same grace of God that kept me going and got me where I am today saying that I am proud of myself. I am now a certified IT Graduate,” he said.

Many South African were inspired by Surprice’s story which was posted on the Varsity World Facebook page recently.

McIntosh Ngwenya said:

“Life is a broken privilege buddy. I am deeply sorry that your mum and siblings couldn't be there to witness you graduate. I pray that God will heal you and open more doors for you.”

Frans Mabitsela commented:

“Congratulations, may the Lord of mount Zion heal and protect you.”

Ratidzo MaiKayla Munyoro wrote:

“Out of your pain, comes out purpose. You don't have to get over it but just get past it.”

Emotional story of perseverant UKZN graduate, 23, moves Durban businessman

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that South Africans were left in awe at the touching story of a young man who couldn’t hold back his tears upon collecting his hard-earned degree despite all the odds stacked against him.

UKZN graduate, Dumisani Ngobese, serves as proof of God’s perfect timing. Despite not being able to afford a suit for the prestigious occasion, Dumisani was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts degree at a ceremony held at UKZN’s Westville Campus on Friday.

This was the ceremony he was not going to miss.

“I could not afford to buy a suit but I just had to be there at graduation.”

Source: Briefly News