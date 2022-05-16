The touching story of UKZN graduate, Dumisani Ngobese, left a lasting impression on many South Africans over the weekend

Despite not being able to afford a suit, the 23-year-old was overcome with emotion at his graduation as he harvested the fruits of his hard labour

His images went viral online, compelling a Durban businessman to create a permanent post for the young graduate

South Africans were left in awe at the touching story of a young man who couldn’t hold back his tears upon collecting his hard-earned degree despite all the odds stacked against him.

UKZN graduate, Dumisani Ngobese, serves as proof of God’s perfect timing. Despite not being able to afford a suit for the prestigious occasion, Dumisani was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts degree at a ceremony held at UKZN’s Westville Campus on Friday.

This was the ceremony he was not going to miss.

“I could not afford to buy a suit but I just had to be there at graduation.”

Less than 24 hours after his emotional graduation, which moved many South Africans, he was offered a job.

UKZN confirmed that a Durban businessman, Calvin Mathibeli, was so moved by Ngobese’s story that he decided to create a permanent post for the young graduate.

In addition to that, has undertaken to pay for Ngobese’s Honours degree studies, which he is currently pursuing at UKZN.

The 23-year-old was raised by his maternal grandmother in Bhukhanana, a rural area outside eMpangeni.

“My grandmother was a street vendor and the sole breadwinner in the house where there were over 10 children,” he said.

Unfortunately for Dumisani, his grandmother could not make the trip to see him graduate due to ill health. Dumisani was overcome with emotion as he reflected on what he said was a “long and difficult” journey:

“It was going to be difficult for her because she is not well and she would have had to take about three taxis to get here. But my mother and my aunt were present at the graduation.”

Ever since his photo was published on UKZN social media platforms, Dumisani has received many calls from well-wishers from inspired South Africans in admiration of the young man’s grit.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of calls I have been getting so much so that I cannot respond to all of them. People have been phoning to wish me well while some have even pledged donations. I am grateful to all the people showing me love” he shared.

