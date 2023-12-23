The South African police service (SAPS) went beyond and above the call of duty by taking care of children

The police gave a pair of orphans some hope in life when they desperately needed it after their mom's death

South Africans were touched after seeing the amount of effort the South African police in Limpopo put into housing children

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba explained how South African police managed to build a home for brother and sister. The children had a harrowing story of losing their mother.

SAPS gave a house to siblings who needed a home after their mom died. Image: Gallo Images / kali9

Source: UGC

South African police stepped in to alleviate the struggles the children faced. Mzansi peeps were touched by their story.

Siblings get house from SAPS

According to Sunday World, SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said twins lost their mom in 2014. She was survived by Tumi Selahle, Tokollo, who was 13 weeks old when their mom died, Lesley and Oratile.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SAPS started building their house when a family member asked for assistance. Limpopo SAPS commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, gave the kids their key, and they cut a red ribbon.

SA moved by SAPS gesture

People loved seeing the story about the kids who had a happy ending. Many commented that they needed more acts of kindness.

Leon Maxazana said:

"Then clever family members will come and claim that home."

Zabo Bouza commented:

"May all the hands that put in the work,courage,foresight and love into this project gain it all back through all their generations million time from Almighty God."

Gordon wrote:

"We are proud of you men in blue."

Masiyabonga Lerotholi added:

"God bless you bahlomohehi ba ka hle."

BI Phakthi helps mom

Mzansi is an anonymous hero who helps the poor. He helped a mother who had never been to a mall.

SA mom thanks local car dealership for helping son

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi mom was trying to help her five-year-old son with a school project but wasn't winning. So, she contacted a local car dealership to assist, and they went above and beyond.

This post warmed hearts. It is important to motivate children and show them that they matter. The comments were filled with joy and gratitude..

The car dealership made the young man's experience unforgettable, and the mom was beyond grateful. Sharing pictures, Kirsten expressed her thanks, showing all the effort they went to for her little man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News