Rasta the Artist is back in the spotlight after he revealed a tribute painting in honour of Zahara

He unveiled the portrait at her funeral held in East London, and it sparked a wave of online critique

Fans expressed their disappointment on X/Twitter, slamming Rasta for failing to capture the late singer's likeness

Rasta the Artist showcased a painting of Zahara. Image: @zaharasa and @SidimaMfeku

Rasta the Artist who always stirs the pot with his controversial portraits tried his hand at a tribute painting for Zahara.

Rasta displays Zahara's painting

He showcased his work of art at the late singer's funeral in East London on Saturday. Let's just say, the brush strokes failed to impress.

Fans, still riding the emotional rollercoaster after Zahara's untimely passing, are not holding back.

Mzansi critiques Rasta's art

They took their feelings to X formerly known as Twitter, to give Rasta a piece of their minds. People criticised Rasta saying the painting looks nothing like the Destiny songstress.

They are straight-up dragging Rasta, tweeting that the painting is a hot mess and questioning if Rasta has some kind of beef with Zahara.

See pic of the painting posted by @atuleTheJoka below:

Twitter users' reviews

They say art is subjective, but the reviews are brutal as the painting failed to capture Zahara's distinct face.

Read the comments below:

@TrevorKamoto mentions:

"I think the guitar is the only thing there that resembles Zahara. Rasta must tell us ubani loMakhulu amdwebe apha."

@Felicia95173031 commented:

"Rasta will not see heaven."

@joy_zelda posted:

"Rasta has disrespected Zahara what nonsense is this is a no-no. Bulelwa Zahara Mkutukana."

@mashoodoZ tweeted:

"Rasta hates Zahara.☹️"

@kgotsohopelekau added:

"Rasta is a typical indication that in South Africa you can be something with nothing. What is this?"

@Senvmile wrote:

"Rasta annoys me because when he wants to, he will. He knows how to paint but why does Zahara look like that TikTok dog filter?"

Zahara’s family suspect foul play in her death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zahara's family is allegedly seeking the help of the police in investigating the late singer's death after suspecting foul play.

The award-winning SA star passed away on 11 December after allegedly battling liver complications.

