Mzansi artist Rasta painted a portrait of former SA president Thabo Mbeki, and people had something to say

Briefly News shared the portrait with our followers, showing the painting Rasta did to honour Mr Mbeki

While some gave Rasta ups for trying, others feel the man was clearly thinking of someone else when he painted this

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African artist Rasta has left citizens of Mzansi puzzling over another one of his artworks. Creating a portrait of “Tata Comrade Thabo Mbeki”, our guy had people dropping bombs.

Rasta had people talking about the painting he did of Thabo Mbeki. Image: Instagram / @officialrastatheartist

Source: Instagram

It is no secret that some of Rasta’s portraits take a bit of creative thinking to figure out what he was going for before someone tells you. Shame, he has batted a lot of shade in his time, but it has never stopped him.

Briefly News shared a picture of the portrait Rasat pained of former SA president Thabo Mbeki to our official Facebook page. This painting was his way of honouring Mbeki.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi shared their feels in the comments

Yazi, guys, Rasta really gets people talking. This painting had some getting a lot of vibes, but none of them was of Thabo. People discussed who they thought the picture was of.

Take a look at some of their thoughts:

Motlatsi Raphekwane said:

“Rasta is a trying man... effort is attractive. ❤️”

Bhekumuzi Bhek'zin Mangethe Khumalo said:

“If u see Rasta drawing you then u must know u are closer to your grave. He only does these portraits for dead people. Watch out Mbeki kkkk.”

Corah Mntambo said:

“He looks more like THADO NDEKI, I guess he was still cleaning his paint brushes, let the real Thabo Mbeki still stand up!”

Thomas Muyongo said:

“Just when I started believing in Rasta he becomes Eskom loadshedding stage 5.”

Mahlo Koalepe said:

“You decided to draw your own nose and say its Mbeki's nose ”

Thabo Mbeki calls for Eskom’s leadership to be held accountable for loadshedding, SA says he is to blame

In other news, Briefly News reported that former President Thabo Mbeki has called for Eskom’s executives to be held accountable for the energy crisis. He was speaking at the University of South Africa’s Muckleneuk Campus on Wednesday, 21 September, when he made the remarks.

During the lecture, Mbeki questioned those who made the decisions that led to the country’s electricity woes. He speculated that the management that was in charge when Eskom’s woes began wanted to increase the possibilities for black economic empowerment.

The former president said Eskom attributed loadshedding Stage 4 and 5 to power failures at the two old plants, Medupi and Kusile. However, he questioned why the new power stations behave the same way as the old ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News