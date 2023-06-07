A popular Twitter artist Lesedi received a massive shout out from Boity after he created a fan art of the rapper

Boity shared the piece of art with her 6.1 million followers on Instagram and said she would frame it

Lesedi is known for making fantastic art pieces of famous media personalities and often receives praise for them

Lesedi excited after Boity showcases his work

Much-loved artist @_Hybreed_, who calls himself the minister of arts, culture and photoshop, shared his excitement after Boity showcased his work on her platform.

In a tweet, he said:

"Boity framing my work!!!"

Netizens agree that Lesedi did a fantastic job

Known for his unique artwork, fans said he deserves praise from Boity.

@tembisaonlyn said:

"Looks real Bru."

@iwishiwroteyou said:

"Give me an autograph already."

@Mxolisi_aubrey2 commented:

"I mean you are the best bro."

@heavendez commented:

"This is perfect."

@iamsldj said:

"I need one of these for me."

@Thapz__ shared:

"I would too this is beautiful work."

@Sir_Tembe said:

"Your artwork is absolutely stunning! The attention to detail and the vibrant colors used truly bring the piece to life. You have an incredible talent for capturing emotion and creating a captivating visual experience. Your work is inspiring and a true testament to your creativity."

A university student who Boity helped with purchasing calculator bags 3rd qualification

Boity is known for spreading generosity on social media. According to ZAlebs, she sent an eWallet of R500 to a student who needed it.

Siyamthanda Dondolo was doing his first year at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2018.

He has since bagged his third qualification and still thanks Boity to this day.

In a tweet, he said:

"Update: I collected my 3rd qualification today. Things have been going well. Forever grateful @Boity."

Boity explains why she does not have a university degree

Briefly News previously reported that Boity got dragged on social media after revealing that she does not have a university degree.

Some tweeps remembered that Boity said she was studying Criminology and Psychology at Monash University a few years back.

It turned out, Boity dropped out of university because her mother could no longer afford to pay for her fees.

