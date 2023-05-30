Boity Thulo recently came clean about her level of education after a tweep asked her if she has a university degree

The top South African rapper and media personality simply stated that she does not have a university when she was asked

Some tweeps asked the star if she had lied about studying Criminology and Psychology at Monash University a few years ago

Boity Thulo is another proof that one does not need a university degree to succeed in life. The successful rapper shocked her followers when she revealed that she doesn't have a university qualification.

Boity Thulo recently revealed that she doesn't have a university degree. Image: @boity

Boity Thulo shares that she does not have a university qualification

The rapper recently got candid with her followers telling them how far she went with her education. Boity took to her Twitter timeline to answer a few questions from her fans.

A fan with the handle @Pinkett asked the Own Your Thrown rapper if she has a university degree. Reactining to the tweep, the star simply wrote:

"Nope".

Boity Thulo's fans accuse her of lying about having a degree from Monash University

The post sparked mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some hailed Boity for making it in life without a tertiary qualification while others said she lied about attending Monash University.

@Trevor_sidogi said:

"How do you make it iife without qualifications Boity?"

@LLunga18 commented:

"And you are way richer that people with PhD."

@AubutiCj added:

"What about your honorary doctorate in Soft Life?"

However, TSWAlebs reported that the star revealed that she dropped out from Monash University where she was studying towards a Double major in Psychology and Criminology because her mother could not afford the fees. She said:

“If my mom hadn’t run out of money for my University fees, I would have been a Criminal Psychologist/Serial killer Profiler by now. But God had other plans for me.”

