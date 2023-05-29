Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo has revealed that popular Amapiano superstars Bandile and Banele Mbere discovered her son's dead body

The grieving mother shared the details of the fateful day in her book titled Dearest MaRiky — A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing

She said the Major League DJz and Ricky's close friend Bheki Nkentshane were the ones who found his body hanging in the garage

Rick Rick's mother gets candid about son's death in her new book Dearest MaRiky — A Mother’s Journey through Grief, Trauma and Healing

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Louisa Zondo finally shared what happened on the fateful day her son committed suicide. She said the Boss Zonke hitmaker's friend Bheki Nkentshane was the one who managed to open the garage door after struggling to get it open.

TimesLIVE also noted that MaZondo said the Major League DJz who were close with Riky Rick were the ones who found his body hanging from the garage rafter and tried to resuscitate him before calling the ambulance. She wrote:

"Sheikani called to say Rikhado’s friend Bheki Nkentshane had managed to pry the studio key out from under the gap at the bottom of the door and unlocked it.

"He and the Major League DJ twins Bandile and Banele Mbere found Rikhado hanging from a rafter and cut him down. A bellowing noise sent me rolling on the back seat of the car."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

