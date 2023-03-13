Mzansi is grieving the passing of Nkalakatha Remix hitmakers AKA, Costa Tich and Riky Rick following Costa Titch's recent death

Riy Rick died in February 2022, AKA was shot dead in February 2023 and Costa Tich died while performing on stage on March 11, 2023

The music video of the remix of Nkalakatha featuring all three late rappers is doing the rounds on social media as hip-hop heads mourn their faves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans are grieving the deaths of three rappers. Nkalakatha Remix hitmakers Costa Titch, AKA and Riky Rick, have all passed away.

Costa Titch, AKA and Riky Rick, have all passed away. Image: @costatitch, @akaworldwide, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch collapses on stage

Costa Titch died over the weekend after collapsing on stage. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he died. He was only 27 years old. Costa blew up after releasing the remix of Nkalakatha. He featured late rappers AKA and Riky Rick.

Riky Rick takes his own life

Riky Rick died on February 23, 2022. He reportedly ended his own life. The star battled depression for years before he decided to end it all, reported African News Agency. The star was known for his music and his love of fashion. He left behind his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

AKA fatally shot in Durban

AKA, who also dropped a joint album with Costa Titch, was shot dead in Durban on February 10. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them. AKA's killing was caught on CCTV footage.

The music video of the Nkalakatha Remix with the three late rappers is doing the rounds on social media. Mzansi peeps are streaming the video as they continue to mourn the fallen artists. Some of them even called the three musicians a "heavenly trio".

Akon mourns death of Costa Titch after Amapiano artist collapsed on stage: "God's plans intervened"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Tich would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar when "God's plans intervened".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News